The Giving Wave spreads joy this Christmas

Members of The Giving Wave, Genesis Manswell, right. and Sierra Hade, left. with a representative of the Just Because Foundation, centre, with the toys to be ready for distribution. -

The Giving Wave held its final project for 2025, a Christmas toy drive with the Just Because Foundation as the main beneficiary.

A media release said, with an initial goal of reaching 100 children, the drive exceeded expectations and brought joy to over 200 children, a true reflection of what can happen when community comes together.

The Giving Wave was formed in May by five friends, Genesis Manswell, Luke Manzano, Zack Aleong, Sierra Hade and Moi-Marie Marchand. United by shared roots at Fatima College and Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain and strengthened through friendships formed during tertiary education, they came together with a passion for service and a desire to create positive change through simple acts of kindness.

As UWI students with limited resources but a shared purpose, the group began by actively participating in beach clean-ups with other NGOs such as 868SaveTheEarth, volunteering at the Immortelle Centre and organising and executing food drives. Though balancing school and work meant they could not always be physically aligned, their shared mission kept them moving forward, the release said.

The group, in the release, extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported this initiative, with special appreciation to their largest sponsor, On the Verge Ltd.

For further info or to be a part of the wave reach out on Instagram @thegivingwavett.