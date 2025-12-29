THA youngest candidate Shonae John has employment plan for Roxborough/Argyle

PNM candidate for Roxborough/Argyle Shonae John, left, on a walkabout with PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. -

AT 26, UWI bio-medical technology graduate Shonae John is the youngest candidate contesting the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections set for January 12.

On December 19, John filed her nomination papers as the PNM’s candidate for Roxborough/Argyle, hoping to be the next assemblyman for the district which has been represented by the Progressive Democratic Patriots' (PDP) Watson Duke for the past eight years.

Speaking with Newsday outside the Glamorgan Multipurpose Facility, after filing her papers, the Goodwood High School teacher beamed with enthusiasm.

“It’s a bit exciting. I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to become the candidate for the PNM to represent the people of Roxborough/Argyle and to be of service to them. So I am excited for the days ahead leading up to January 12 and I look forward to being their next area representative.”

Public life, John said, has been her dream, so when she submitted her papers, the experience was emotional.

“It was something that I dreamed of for the past few years, so to be able to reach to this stage...it was a very emotional time for me.”

Having been engaged in walkabouts and one-on-one meetings with the residents since August, she described those as very fulfilling.

“Getting to see the needs of the persons, I got to understand that persons within the electoral district are in need of some of the most basic necessities – whether it’s their road to fix, a brace wall, A lot of things need to be done within the electoral district so it was very fulfilling for me to see such things that I know I would be able to help, I would be of assistance to them.”

She described herself as “a country girl” who is of the people.

“Shonae John is a Delaford and Roxborough girl who is always embedded in the community. I am a community girl, young and full of passion and energy with the willingness to serve.”

Questioned about what difference she would bring to the electoral district, she said: “I would bring to the residents a fresh face, fresh vision, free perspective and offer true service.”

She said she is eager to win the seat so that she could begin helping the disadvantaged youths in the area of employment.

“That is a major issue within the district with the youths. There are too many youths that are unemployed and I think that is one of the greatest issues that we currently have a face in Roxborough/Argyle.”

She also intends to create a plan where the youths themselves would benefit.

“I want to have persons build more businesses. I want to create a mentorship programme because within the electoral district we have a lot of tradesmen and well established tradesmen that can take these men and women under their wings so they can establish their craft and build businesses, not only for themselves but be able to hire persons within the electoral district so we would curb this issue.”

She will face the TPP’s Orlando Kerr in the district.