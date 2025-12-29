Ryan Gomez, Victoria Seenath confirm title defence at Brechin Castle Open

Victoria Seenath -

VIDIA RAMPHAL

Ryan Gomez and Victoria Seenath are set to defend their titles at the 2026 Brechin Castle Open Golf Championships from January 9-11.

Gomez took the championship title in 2024, while Seenath copped the women's title last year – their first titles at the Sevilla Golf Course.

Tournament organisers told Newsday that both champions have registered for the tournament and are preparing for the competition.

"Ryan Gomez actually visited the course last week to play a practice round because he is keen on defending his title from this year,” said Avery Sirju, secretary of the Brechin Castle Golf Club.

“He has registered, as well as the ladies champion, Victoria Seenath.”

The Brechin Castle Open is the first major local golf tournament of the year.

Usually, it attracts a full field, including younger golfers with ambitions to represent Trinidad and Tobago at regional tournaments.

Sirju expects that this year will be no different, with the top juniors in action at the tournament.

In addition, several players like 2025 Republic Bank Junior Open champion Ross Ramkissoon have graduated from the junior ranks and are to compete in the first flight.

"It does kick off the golfing calendar for the year, so it is a good challenge for juniors from all around the country,” Sirju said.

“So far we have juniors who represent Trinidad, and we are excited to see them compete against some of the best in the country in that first flight division,” he added.

Sirju also reported that the Republic Bank Junior Golf Open 14-15 boys' champion, Ethan Collier, is also set to compete in the tournament.

Still a junior player, Collier won the first flight at the 2025 TT Golf Open at the age of 14.

He is set to make his first trip to Brechin Castle to compete in their Open Championship.

The nine-hole Sevilla Golf Course presents unique logistical challenges to the Brechin Castle Golf Club tournament committee.

The tournament has attracted over 100 golfers in the past, and the club accommodates the bumper field with its “shift” system.

"We generally do a morning wave and an evening wave,” said Sirju, “This is generally the biggest tournament we have for the year. We are targeting around 100 (players) this year."

Drier conditions in January usually pose greens maintenance issues to the tournament committee; however, late December showers have dampened annual water woes.

"We do have a pond which we draw water from. It has been inspected, actually, this week by the team, and we do have water going to all of the greens, which would be the key areas on the course,” Sirju said.

“We have been lucky; we’ve had a couple of intermittent showers over the last couple of weeks, so it's not too bad...I think we're looking good."

The Brechin Castle Golf Club has seen a surge in popularity in its tournaments during the past decade and aims to maintain its high standards.

"We want to continue keeping this tournament growing to be one of the best – or the best – tournaments in Trinidad,” Sirju said.

“We pride ourselves on (keeping) the course at a high standard."

Outside of returning champions Gomez and Seenath, also in winners’ row in 2025 were Ben Martin (professional flight), Hollis George (first flight), Ron Aguillar (second flight) and Aba Bally-Roopchand (third flight).