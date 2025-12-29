PBR maxi drivers suggest $8 for short drops

Maxis line up in queue for passengers at City Gate, South Quay, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO -

In response to the doubling of the toll for maxi-taxis operating on the PBR, drivers are predicting increased fares for commuters, with suggestions of a $3 raise for short drops.

However, the decision is not final and operators still have to balance the now $600 quarterly toll, the doubling of most traffic fines and potential increase in prices of vehicle parts as customs fees are also set to double.

As gazetted on December 25, customs declaration fees will go from $40 to $80, container examination from $375 for a 20-foot container to $750 and from $525 for 40-foot containers to $1,050.

With these adjustments coming all at once on January 1, drivers said they have little choice but to raise fares.

One driver, Andre, suggested retaining the standard $10 fare from Port of Spain to Arima and vice versa and increasing the short-drop fare from $5 to $8. He compared it to the $8 Arima to La Horquetta taxi fare.

Another driver suggested a $7 adjustment to the short-drop fare.

However, veteran maxi driver Bago said the doubled toll was just one part of the much bigger issues facing City Gate, like outdated infrastructure and insufficient security posing a daily danger for commuters and drivers.

These issues, he said, have been long-standing, with neither the Maxi Taxi Association nor previous governments doing enough to address them.

“We face robberies, theft and vagrancy here every day. We see human faeces on the ground in the corner sometimes because people that have nowhere to live, City Gate is open to them.”

“We need more security and structure here…We have a staircase that some people cannot use…We need at least a simple level of redesigning.”

As he spoke, a blind man was making his way slowly down the staircase to the Arima maxi platform and Bago lamented the lack of basic accessibility for the visually impaired. He said drivers were told the City Gate building could not undergo any major renovations because it is listed as a historical building.

Despite the frustration from increased fees, he said operators want a peaceful resolution and called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bisesssar and Transport Minister Eli Zakour to visit the compound and listen to drivers on the ground, not just association representatives.

“We need the Prime Minister to come to City Gate to understand the logistics…Our voices must not be heard by shutdown, bacchanal and riot.”

General, a San Fernando maxi diver, said he dreads the impact of the increases not just on drivers but the country overall.

“It very difficult because people really do not have to be moving from point A to point B…when all this happen, what you leave a normal man on the street to do?

“...This will have a serious implication on TT and we living under a state of emergency for so long. When it’s lifted, how is TT going to react to that? Poor people really is suffering and we will reach a point where the pot will over-boil.

“I really don’t want a 1990 again.”