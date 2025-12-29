Moruga man on rape, buggery charges

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Indian Walk in Moruga is expected to face a master in the High Court on December 30, charged with two sexual offences, including rape, against a woman.

The suspect, from Andres Avenue in the Princes Town Police District, was arrested on Christmas Day, the same day the alleged offences occurred.

PC Ramdatt of the Princes Town CID was given instructions to charge him with rape and buggery.

On the afternoon of December 25, police from Princes Town CID and the charge room responded to a report from the victim.

A doctor examined her, and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

Under the guidance of Snr Supt Simon, Supt Bridgelal, Insp Wilkinson, acting Sgt Teeluck, and the supervision of Cpl Ramkissoon, on December 29, PC Ramdatt was instructed to lay the two charges.

The suspect is expected to appear in the South B Court.