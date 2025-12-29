Mechanical issues halt TT Spirit sailings

TT Spirit. -

ALL scheduled sailings aboard the TT Spirit have been cancelled until further notice.

In a news release on December 29, the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) said, owing to mechanical issues the TT Spirit has been temporarily withdrawn from service to facilitate urgent repairs.

It said, The APT James also remains out of service.

The company said in order to ensure continuity of inter-island transportation, the Buccoo Reef and Galleons Passage will continue operations with adjusted sailing times “to support ongoing passenger and vehicular movement.”

The release said, amended sailing schedules will apply on December 29 and December 30.

It advised members of the public to pay close attention to official schedule updates, arrive ahead of their intended travel times, and comply with all instructions issued by port and vessel personnel.

TTIT apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked all passengers for their continued understanding and support.

Customer service contacts: Port of Spain: 467-5072 Scarborough: 467-5330/467-5117