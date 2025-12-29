Lee unaware of HDC policy to regularise squatters

Housing Minister David Lee. -

HOUSING Minister David Lee said he is not aware of the Housing Development Corporation’s intent to regularise squatting.

He made the statement in response to questions from Newsday on December 29.

On December 28, another newspaper reported that HDC chairman Feroze Khan said the agency was looking to regularise squatters who were residing in some of its unoccupied properties. It said people who could afford the mortgage would be encouraged to start the process.

When asked about the policy and what he would say to those who had been following the lawful process, Lee said the matter was a difficult and sensitive one.

“These questions should be addressed to the HDC chairman as I am not aware of this policy.

“Maybe this is a board decision by this present board, but as line minister this was not discussed with myself or any of my other ministers.”

Newsday also asked the Prime Minister what she thought of the announcement, and how it would affect lawlessness, given her recent statement describing TT as a “lawless dump” because of "the entitled attitudes of some citizens who believe they can do whatever they want while inconveniencing others without consequences.”

In a WhatsApp response to Newsday on December 29, she said, “You should interview Mr Khan first and get the facts before relying on the Guardian report.”

When Newsday contacted Khan, he said he was in a meeting and would speak to Newsday later in the week.