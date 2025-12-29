Govt to register all illegal immigrants in Trinidad and Tobago

Venezuelan migrants sit on the sidewalk opposite the Queen's Park Oval, during the 2019 national registration drive. -

THE Government is expanding the Migrant Registration Framework to include all illegal immigrants currently residing in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a media release on December 29, the Ministry of Homeland Security said the focus will not be on Venezuelans and will allow all registered illegal immigrants to live and work legally in TT from January 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

The ministry said registrant cards will be issued which will display the individual's name, date of birth, photograph and expiration date.

The children of immigrants who hold a permit will also be registered.

The ministry added that illegal immigrants who have committed criminal offences or are deemed high-risk will be deported.