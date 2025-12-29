Council commends clean THA election campaign so far

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. -

THE Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has commended parties contesting the January 12 elections for "upholding the integrity of the campaign."

In a media release on December 28, the Council said it held its first weekly meeting since the start of this period of monitoring and lauded the political parties for indicating that they will be instituting a clean campaign.

The Council said all political parties were invited to a signing of the code of conduct, which was broadcast live on television, in Tobago, on December 23, but only two of the four parties participated.

"The Council however maintains that the invitation to sign the code remains open to all political parties...

"Notwithstanding the general tenet of the parties to conduct a clean campaign, individual members of the Council were however advised that, primarily on social media, there have been various attempts to engage in conduct which may be deemed to be inimical to the code."

The Council said it does not have the capacity to monitor social media, but it urged the public to share information which may be believed to be in violation of the code.

Such complaints can be made through a message to WhatsApp 793-4505 or via email to info@politicalethicstt.org.

It said information about the code and possiblibe infractions can be viewed on the Council’s website at www.politicalethicstt.org.

The Council said the Code of Ethical Political Conduct, in seeking to uphold the integrity of the election process, challenges all political parties and their supporters to abide by the cardinal ethical principles of:

• Non-discrimination on the grounds of race, ethnicity, sex, gender, class, religion or belief, or seek to mobilise support by reference to race, sex, gender, religion or class.

• Not make false or defamatory allegations in print or speech, inclusive of images and effigies in connection with an election in respect of a party, its candidates, representatives or members.

• Not seek to assassinate the character of or make defamatory comments about any individual, family, professional group or section of the community.

• Not criticise aspects of the private lives of candidates, their families, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or candidates of other parties.