Arima fireman abudcted from home

Bruce Lezama -

A massive search is under way for fire officer Bruce Lezama, 46, who was abducted from his home in Arima over the weekend.

Lezama is based at the Ambulance Section North.

On December 29, police, friends, relatives and colleagues appealed to the public for help in locating him.

A statement from the president of the Fire Service Association Second Division, Keone Guy, said the association was gravely concerned and was informing members and the national community that the officer was currently missing "under deeply troubling circumstances."

The statement said Lezama was scheduled to report for duty on the evening of December 27 but did not arrive.

"Subsequent checks by his family led to the discovery of his residence in Arima, with the door left open. His vehicle was later found abandoned. Security camera footage from his home confirms our worst fears of an abduction by two unknown deviants," the statement said.

Police were notified, and a search was launched.

"We are, however, asking for the assistance of anyone who may have information about the officer's abduction, to please contact the nearest police station. Let's do all within our power to bring our brother home," it said.

Reports are that Lezama's car was found on December 29 along Tumpuna Road in Arima.

Anyone with information about Lezama's whereabouts is urged to call the nearest police station or 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).