Will Jesus return to save us?

-

It’s sad to think that this new year, 2026, may be worse than the past year, even though we sincerely extend so many wishes for a happy new year. What is the solution, the answer?

Looking around, we see some of the worsening signs – unending wars and starvation, manufacturers of arms and ammunition increasing production for governments and rebels around the world, unstoppable crimes, political corruption, untrustworthy, self-serving governments with broken promises, political systems based on hatred.

This is not pessimism. This is reality.

Will Jesus return to help us?

Scattered between are a few charitable and humanitarian organisations and people – from the United Nations down to our own country; but these get drowned by the strong currents of organised selfishness, dazzling hypocrisy and broken structures.

So what is the solution?

The contradictory nature of man will never change. It was so from Adam and Eve. Political leaders have not learnt anything from our two world wars, from Russia’s wasteful war in Afghanistan, the US’s embarrassing losses in the Vietnam war, and the several others fighting for power and land. Many are turning to prayer, even praying for a return of Jesus Christ to save the world and us, who cannot save ourselves.

Many have given up on our very troubled world, so much so that they look forward to Jim Reeves’s song: “This world is not my home/I’m just a-passing through/My treasures are laid up/Somewhere beyond the blue/The angels beckon me/From heaven’s open door/And I can’t feel at home in this world anymore.”

However, a hopeful, Christian voice comes from Arnold Gopeesingh, who, in a September 20 Guardian publication, said: “The stage is being set quietly for the return of Jesus Christ and while no one may know the date and time, there are scriptural indicators that point to the fact that the time is getting closer and closer.” The undaunted Pastor Clive Dottin declared, “Judgement day is coming soon, time is running out.”

It is gospel singer Ce Ce Winans’ plea for His return that is indeed very touching when she sings: “Come Jesus, come/We’ve been waiting so long/For the day You return /To heal every hurt and right every wrong.” She solemnly added: “We need You right now/Come and turn this around/Deep down I know/This world isn’t home/Come Jesus, come.”

Faced with all these sorrowful pleadings, will Jesus really return to help and save us who refuse to help ourselves?

We must not forget that He was here already. And what happened? He gave us a multitude of “good-life” lessons, from the benevolent sower of the seeds to over 40 other parables of humility, kindness, sacrifice and mercy.

To help a disobedient, vain and selfish people, He also gave the eight blessed Beatitudes, two of which are: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God; Blessed are those who shall be persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

And what happened to Him and these “good-life” lessons? He was punished for calling out the misguided Sadducees and Pharisees, the high priests, politicians and self-serving establishment. From biblical records, He found religion and politics the fountains of hypocrisy. He faced betrayal and denial by his own when He needed them most.

The people chose a thief, Barabbas, over him. One of his disciples, Judas, betrayed him for money – 30 pieces of silver. Judas hanged himself afterwards. Another, more loyal one, Peter, felt it convenient to deny His friendship and then wept with regret. It’s worse when your very own turn around and bite you.

They crucified Him on the cross and He still asked God to forgive them, “for they know not what they do.”

Why do we think things would be different if He follows our desperate pleadings and returns? Today, some priests and politicians are more sensitive to correction – divine or secular; some thieves are in power; the establishment is more powerfully entrenched; and the people are too busy cutting corners to make a living. We will repeat His betrayal, denial and suffering, then likely expect Him to forgive us.

All this is not to offend the still-faithful, the believers. Instead it is to show how evil still stalks the land, even more than it did in Jesus’s time and how much more vice we have to turn into virtue. Yes, we may continue to sing, “Come Jesus, come” – but we should be much more prepared to receive Him if He does return.