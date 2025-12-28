UWI's Institute of Gender and Development Studies – Advocating for women’s equality, empowerment in TT

UWI staff members of the Institute of Gender and Development Studies gather at their new location, #59 Gordon Street, St. Augustine, with members of Department of Creative and Festival Arts, as they celebrated their 40th anniversary. -

Sharda Roopchand

Across TT, there are individuals and communities whose daily struggles often remain unseen. These vulnerable groups – women, men, and families navigating economic hardship, social inequalities and limited access to essential services – live at the margins of society, where their challenges are frequently overlooked.

At The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, the Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) has been working for decades to shine light on these realities. Founded out of the Women and Development Studies Group in 1982, the institute has become a leading voice in the Caribbean for gender justice, equality and research-driven advocacy.

Under the leadership of Dr Sue Ann Barratt, head and lecturer at the IGDS, the institute’s academic, professional, technical and administrative teams collaborate to advance dialogue, research and community engagement aimed at building a more just and equitable society. Their work continues to highlight how gender impacts both the visible and hidden challenges affecting the lives of people throughout the country.

Caribbean feminist scholars, such as foundational scholars of the IGDS – Prof Patricia Mohammed and Prof Rhoda Reddock – are key thinkers whose extensive research and publications continue to inform Caribbean feminist knowledge production and actively shape Caribbean women’s movements.

As professors emerita of the IGDS, their critical work, spanning over 100 publications, has significantly advanced the field of Caribbean gender studies, providing crucial insights into intersecting experiences and differences among Caribbean women broadly and specifically in Trinidad and Tobago. Their scholarship forms a robust foundation for the Institute’s ongoing research and endeavours.

In TT's society today, while there is an array of opportunities and privileges for women to develop and differentiate themselves from stereotypical identifiers, the IGDS’s analysis underscores how past structures continue to influence present challenges.

According to Dr Angelique Nixon, senior lecturer, researcher, and Caribbean feminist scholar at the IGDS, gender analysis plays a crucial role in understanding these issues. She explains that applying gender and feminist perspectives helps illuminate how social identities intersect to shape individual experiences of vulnerability.

As Nixon further explains, “We do not just exist as one aspect of our identity. I am not just my gender; I am also my race, sexuality, class background, and so on. These overlap and affect each other.”

This understanding of intersectionality, central to the IGDS’s research, reveals how socio-economic status, education, religion, gender, sexual orientation, skin colour, ability, marital status, geographic location and access to resources all determine social status and positionality, shaping experiences of oppression and /or privilege.

With a strong commitment to building gender awareness and strengthening gender analysis skills across the region, the (IGDS) works closely with interdisciplinary researchers and universities throughout the Caribbean. Through these collaborations, the institute shares its research findings, builds partnerships, and mobilises resources to help educate the wider society. Feminist and gender analysis provide the essential tools and perspectives for this work, drawing on the Caribbean’s rich history of social movements – from anti-colonial struggles and labour activism to efforts for racial and economic justice. These traditions continue to shape the IGDS’s research and publications, which examine pressing societal issues through a gender-responsive lens.

Over the years, the IGDS has led a number of transformative projects that have made a tangible impact across TT. One of its flagship initiatives, Break the Silence, brought national visibility to the issue of child sexual abuse and its links to HIV. The project sparked important discussions around policy, community education, and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

Another major initiative, A Sexual Culture of Justice, led by Nixon, addressed gender-based violence, homophobia, and bullying. Its public awareness campaign, #PullUpYuhBredren, called on men to play a more active role in preventing violence and promoting respectful relationships.

The institute has also invested in youth development through The Reach for Rights camp, which empowered recent secondary school graduates with skills and mentorship, fostering feminist movement-building and preparing youth for civic and academic engagement.

Expanding its reach beyond the Caribbean, the IGDS launched a global Massive Open Online Course on feminist transformational leadership. The course attracted learners from more than 80 countries, making gender justice education accessible to a worldwide audience.

In addition, the institute continues to lead research on critical issues such as climate justice, ageing, and gender-responsive policy development – work that supports national planning and deepens public understanding of the social dynamics shaping everyday life. Collectively, these initiatives have helped shift public discourse, influence policy, and foster a more gender-aware and equitable society.

This year, the institute joined activists and advocates across the region and around the world in marking the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence – a campaign that draws attention to the many ways violence continues to affect communities. Held every year from November 25-December 10, the 16-day observance encourages the public to reflect on progress made and the significant work still needed to prevent and end sexual and gender-based violence – issues that continue to disproportionately impact women and people of diverse genders and sexualities.

To commemorate the campaign, the institute hosted several activities, including a 16 Days of Activism Walk, a student exhibition and a collaborative book launch with the Hindu Women’s Organisation, among other events. Together, these initiatives highlight the IGDS’s ongoing commitment to advancing human rights, gender equality and meaningful social change.

At the heart of its advocacy, teaching, and community work, the IGDS brings together students, staff and partners to bridge social gaps and challenge entrenched inequalities. The institute continues to play a vital role in promoting social transformation across TT and the wider Caribbean.

Sharda Roopchand is a second year economics student in the Faculty of Social Sciences at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus.