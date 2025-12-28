[UPDATED] Beckles: PM squeezing TT with hike in fines, fees

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to reverse a suite of new cost increases taking effect on January 1, accusing the government of using higher fines and fees to shore up state revenue at the expense of already strained households.

In a statement issued on December 28, Beckles said the government had “chosen to squeeze the population through excessive taxation, punitive fines and intimidation,” and demanded that the PM “come clean with the nation about the true state of the country’s finances.”

Beckles was responding to comments attributed to Persad-Bissessar in another newspaper, in which the PM defended the sharp increases in traffic fines and suggested that rule-breaking on the nation’s roads reflected “sub-par intelligence” and lawlessness among drivers.

“It is evident that the PM has both misunderstood the purpose of demerit points and has deliberately chosen to ignore it,” Beckles said, arguing that the administration had abandoned a system intended to improve driver behaviour in favour of what she described as revenue-driven penalties.

She added that the PM’s remarks were “nothing more than a calculated attempt to gaslight the population and divert attention from the government’s new policy of bleeding the pockets of the population in order to obtain revenue to run the country.”

Beckles linked the new fines and fees to what she described as flawed assumptions in the 2025/26 national budget, particularly oil price projections.

“In the 2025/26 budget, the Government misled the nation on oil price projections, inflating expectations to US$70 per barrel when global prices now stand at US$56 per barrel,” she said. “This reckless overstatement has left a gaping revenue shortfall.”

She rejected the PM’s description of the increases as public-safety measures.

“These measures are not about public safety or accountability,” Beckles said.

“Rather, they are a desperate revenue-raising exercise designed to keep a failing government afloat.”

Beckles also accused the administration of reneging on commitments made while in opposition. “This approach stands in direct contradiction to the promises made to the electorate when this administration sought public support during the 2025 election campaign,” she said.

“In 2024, while in Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar promised the people a reduction in traffic fines. Now in government, she has done the exact opposite, betraying that promise and burdening citizens even further,” Beckles added.

Persad-Bissessar did, in fact, publicly criticise hefty traffic fines while in opposition and vowed to lower them if elected.

Speaking at a UNC cottage meeting in Princes Town on April 23, 2024, she said, “A UNC government will reduce traffic fines across the board and implement state-sponsored driver education programmes instead.”

At the same meeting, she described the fines regime at the time as “a scheme for government revenue collection.”

Persad-Bissessar has defended the revised framework, saying the government was forced to tackle persistent dangerous driving. She has argued that previous reforms, including the demerit points system, failed to sufficiently deter repeat offenders.

While the government has retained demerit points for some of the more serious traffic offences, it has scrapped most of the system in favour of significantly higher fixed penalties.

The new fines were formalised in Legal Notice No 471 of 2025, published on December 25, amending the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

Under the revised schedule, fines for many common offences have doubled.

Drivers caught failing to wear seatbelts, motorcyclists riding without helmets, drivers using mobile phones while driving, or vehicles parked improperly now face fines of $2,000, up from $1,000.

Speeding penalties are tiered, with drivers exceeding the limit by up to nine kilometres per hour fined $2,000, rising to $6,000 for speeds more than 31 km/h over the limit. The steepest increase applies to driving without valid motor insurance, where the penalty rises tenfold from $1,000 to $10,000.

The traffic fines, however, are only part of broader, unrelated cost increases approved through a series of legal notices published on Christmas Day.

Under Legal Notice No 472 of 2025, several customs fees have been doubled.

The standard customs declaration fee will increase from $40 to $80 for each import entry, a charge that applies to all imported goods, including small personal shipments.

Container examination fees have also risen, from $375 to $750 and from $525 to $1,050, depending on the category of examination. These charges are added to existing duties, VAT and port handling fees, increasing overall import costs for businesses and consumers.

Civil registry fees were also revised under Legal Notice No 480 of 2025, which repeals and replaces the Second and Third Schedules of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

Under the new schedule, late registration of a child over three months but not more than 12 months now costs $40 at a registrar’s office and $50 at a superintendent registrar’s office.

For children over 12 months, registration requires written authority from the registrar general and attracts fees of $100 at a registrar’s office and $150 at a superintendent registrar’s office.

A declaration of birth made in a district other than where the birth occurred costs $20, while correcting an error of fact in the register costs $30. Search fees range from $20 to $50, depending on the type of search requested. Certified copies of birth or death entries cost $25 or $30, certification of a birth or death certificate costs $50, and re-registration of a wrongly recorded birth costs $100.

Beckles criticised not only the substance of the measures but also how they were introduced. “From the secretive manner in which these measures were announced, to the absence of transparency and now to the flimsy, baseless and misleading justification being offered, this policy reflects poor governance and a disregard for the people,” she said.

She said the cumulative effect of the increases would be felt most sharply by ordinary families.

“Families are already struggling in every regard, postponing vehicle repairs until month-end, stretching salaries to cover basic needs and making painful compromises simply to survive,” Beckles said.

“To impose such exorbitant increases in fines under these conditions is a clear indication that this Government and Kamla Persad-Bissessar have no interest in the financial well-being of law-abiding citizens.”

TRAFFIC FINES (effective January 1, 2026)

$1,000 to $2,000

Using vehicle in defective condition

Improper use of dealer’s licence

Motorcyclist without helmet

Driver not wearing seat belt

Front seat passenger wearing no seat belt

Child under five not wearing seat belt

Child over five not in child restraint

Unauthorised motor racing

Failure to obey traffic warden

Improper U‑turn

Improper overtaking

No valid inspection sticker

Failure to present vehicle for inspection

Defective windscreen / wipers / mirrors

No rear‑view mirror

Parking / obstruction offences

Vehicle dripping oil

Overcrowding public service vehicle

Public service vehicle operating without licence / outside route

Failure to give way to fire service

Taxi not displaying identification

Maxi‑taxi regulatory breach / improper operation

Surveillance bay offence

Unauthorized driving in Savannah

Maxi‑taxi licensing / route breach

Using mobile phone while driving

Supervising provisional driver while using phone

Holding mobile device while vehicle in motion

$750 to $1,500

Failure to carry driving permit

Motorcyclist holding another vehicle/riding without hands

Parking at public building

Missing identification plate

Defective tyres/steering

Improper parking

Public service vehicle failing to stop

Parking on taxi stand

Operating unlicenced taxi

Taxi driver misconduct

Loud exhaust

$2,000 to $4,000

Unauthorised use of Priority Bus Route:

Speeding one–nine km/h over limit: $1,000 to $2,000

10–20 km/h over limit: $1,500 to $3,000

21–30 km/h over limit: $2,000 to $4,000

31+ km/h over limit: $3,000 to $6,000

$1,000 to $10,000

No valid motor insurance

CUSTOMS FEES (effective January 1, 2026)

• Customs declaration fee: $80 (up from $40)

• Container examination fees: $750 (from $375) and $1,050 (from $525)

BIRTHS/DEATHS REGISTRATION (effective January 1, 2026)

• Late birth registration (3–12 months): $40 / $50

• Birth registration over 12 months (with authority): $100 / $150

• Declaration of birth in another district: $20

• Correction of register errors: $30

• Search fees: $20–$50

• Certified copies: $25–$30

• Certification of certificate: $50

• Re-registration of wrongly recorded birth: $100

