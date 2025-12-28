Trinidad and Tobago’s Kim Forrester beets the culinary world

Kimberly Forrester with a copy of her cookbook Beets by Kim -

Bavina Sookdeo

Earlier this year, when the book Beets by Kim earned two nominations at the Gourmand International World Cookbook Awards, it put Kimberly Forrester on a global culinary stage.

Yet for the Tunapuna author and Wellness Kitchen founder, travelling to Riyadh and standing among food writers from around the world proved far more meaningful than the accolades.

Forrester went to Saudi Arabia in November for the 31st staging of the awards, founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau and regarded as the “Oscars” of food and drink. The Gourmand Awards are open to all food writers, big or small, print or digital, for sale or for free, commercially or self-published, private or public, in any language.

Forrester arrived not knowing the outcome, only aware that her debut cookbook had reached the final six in two categories. The awards company asked her to submit a copy of the book after she was told she was being considered for the competition..

“I didn’t know I was a winner before I went,” she said. “I knew I was nominated in two categories, and that alone felt like an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

At the awards ceremony, Beets by Kim – 100 Beetroot Recipes won first place in the Single Subject Cookbook category and second place in Caribbean Cuisine, making Forrester the first Trinidadian to win in multiple categories at the global event.

Launched in 2024, Forrester’s cookbook features over 100 recipes that include hearty soups and vibrant salads, smoothies, desserts and traditional Caribbean staples reimagined with beets. Nearly 40 per cent of the recipes are vegan, and the vast majority are vegetarian, a reflection of both Forrester’s clientele and her approach to sustainable, “plant-forward” eating.

Held from November 27-30, the Gourmand Awards brought together hundreds of writers from around the world, many of whom have spent decades documenting food culture and heritage. Forrester described the experience as both “overwhelming and affirming.”

“It felt like a space I belonged in,” she said. “At home, it often feels like a struggle to gain recognition, but there everyone was working equally hard and believed in the same thing – preserving food culture.”

She was the only person representing the English-speaking Caribbean at the three-day event, surrounded by writers from Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Despite the language barriers, the sense of community stood out.

“What surprised me most was their sense of connection. People who had met years ago at previous awards greeted each other like family. That kind of support stays with you.”

Forrester’s cookbook – centred entirely on beetroot – was the first of its kind the awards committee had encountered. She deliberately kept it rooted in Caribbean familiarity rather than international trends.

“The book was never about writing what people expect globally,” she explained. “It was about what we grew up with – our flavours, our food, our stories.” She self-published the book which is available locally through www.wkbykim.com.

“Beets are so much more than just boiled slices on the side of your plate. Additionally, there are so many ways to cook it and so many ways to make it taste good – whether you want it masked with other flavours or you want it to shine through and so many people need the nutrition it offers.” Beets are nutrient rich and are packed with antioxidants, folate, vitamins, potassium and more. They can be grown in TT.

The fact that she had lived in Jamaica for a decade also shaped the cookbook, which features Caribbean recipes that include Jamaican influences, all reimagined through a wellness lens. Nothing in it is foreign to the Caribbean palate.

“I’ve never had borscht (an Eastern European beetroot soup), so why would I put it in the book?” Forrester said. “The book was about what’s ours.”

That commitment resonated internationally. Many of those who attended, she noted, were eager to learn about Caribbean ingredients they had never encountered before.

While many overseas finalists arrived with support from their ministries and embassies, Forrester attended independently, funded entirely by herself and her mother.

“It was disheartening at first,” she admitted. “You see other authors with ambassadors and government backing, and then you realise you’re standing alone.”

She had approached multiple local organisations, but said responses were limited. Still, the experience strengthened her resolve.

“It reminded me that the work still matters. Whether support comes or not, the culture is worth preserving.”

Forrester had spent five years meticulously developing the cookbook without shortcuts.

“When I officially had the award in my hand, it felt complete. Every setback, every delay, every time I wanted to give up – it was worth it.”

She described the moment as validation not just of the book, but of her approach to work.

“If I’m doing something, I do it properly – or not at all.”

While Forrester has no immediate plans to enter another competition, the experience has renewed her creative drive and sense of purpose. She is working on two digital cookbook projects and begun collaborations that she hopes to release next year. A second physical book is also on the horizon. She also has plans to expand Wellness Kitchen’s educational reach through public cookery classes and workshops focused on meal prep, local ingredients and practical wellness.

“I want people to understand that local food is the answer. We don’t have to abandon our culture to eat well.”

She added, “I wrote Beets by Kim for TT. It was an honour to represent my country on a global stage.”

Above all, Forrester hopes her win signals the value of documenting and protecting local food heritage. Being among writers dedicated to preserving food culture and heritage reinforced her belief that what is documented today shapes how future generations understand their roots.

“What we write and research now is what people will know 30 years from now. If we don’t preserve our food culture, it will disappear.”

As the owner of Wellness Kitchen, she said this philosophy is lived daily.

“We cook what’s in season, we promote what’s local, and we rely on what we already have.”

Six years on, she said, the business remains grounded in local ingredients and Caribbean flavours.

Regarding the recipes, she developed her own recipes, both local and internationally-inspired.

She is not a formerly trained chef, but she has been in the business for several years and has gained experience. Drawing on “a lifetime of experience” she began developing meals with an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients and minimal waste, something she traces back to her upbringing.

Forrester was raised in a household where her grandmother – also a caterer – grew much of what they ate. Forrester’s first culinary lessons came early. As the eldest granddaughter, she became her grandmother’s kitchen helper and eventually her sous chef.

“I grew up in the kitchen, knowing how to use a scale and measure food. From a very early age, I could tell you how many people could eat from a pound of potatoes,” she recalled.

While she does not have a restaurant, people reach out through referrals – from Empower Nutrition, doctors and even co-workers who already purchase from Wellness Kitchen By Kim. After consultations, she is albe to prepare personalised meals. A weekly menu is sent out to clients and a driver delivers to the packaged meals twice weekly.

Forrester hopes the recognition she’s received encourages people in TT to see their traditional foods as both valuable and healthy.

She expressed deep gratitude to her mother and the team behind Beets by Kim – Jodie Ayoung of Viral Designs, Thion Lord and Keegan Callender – whom she credits as instrumental from the very beginning. They were the first people she contacted once the cookbook became a real possibility, after she had completed the groundwork of developing, testing and photographing the recipes and defining the book’s vision. Beyond their professional expertise, she said their friendship carried her through doubt and exhaustion, making the project not only possible, but deeply meaningful.