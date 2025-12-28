Start New Year with self-love – Ann-Marine Emmanuel practises what she preaches

Ann-Marie Emmanuel at the Women’s Leadership/Women’s Conference in Miami, Florida in September 2025, where she was one of the guest speakers. -

Bavina Sookdeo

Many people will enter the New Year with tremendous hope, determined finally to keep their resolutions.

But within weeks, those promises may quickly dissolve, leaving behind frustration and self-blame. Certified relationship and self-love coach and author Ann-Marie Emmanuel will tell you the problem is not a lack of discipline – it’s a lack of self-love.

Emmanuel works with high-achieving people who appear to be successful but feel disconnected, unfulfilled or emotionally exhausted on the inside.

Through her coaching practice, she helps people understand lasting change doesn’t come from willpower alone, but from building a healthy relationship with oneself.

“Resolutions fail because they’re rooted in self-criticism, self-doubt, judgement and other self-sabotaging behaviours instead of self-love,” Emmanuel explained. “When you start practising self-love as a foundation, then resolutions become more than something you have to try to keep.” Instead, she says, they become “a natural expression of who you really are.”

Expanding on this, Emmanuel said when self-love is lacking, there is often “no congruence between a person’s conscious intentions and their subconscious beliefs.”

While goal-setting is usually accompanied by high motivation and strong willpower, she warned that unresolved inner patterns – such as self-doubt, fear and self-sabotage – often operate beneath the surface.

“If you’re not paying attention to the inner manipulating personalities in the subconscious, they will quickly drag your willpower down, and that’s when people abandon their goals.”

Now 67, Emmanuel, the mother of two, grandmother and great-grandmother, who lives in Las Cuevas, traces her understanding of emotional wellbeing to her own life experiences.

Born and raised in La Romaine, San Fernando, she was one of five children, with two brothers and two sisters. Her father was a mason and draftsman, and her mother a private nurse.

Emmanuel described an early childhood marked by instability after her parents separated.

“Between the ages of five and 12, I experienced a more unsettled childhood – moving from place to place and attending several schools.”

That period, she said, left her without a sense of safety or trust. But her life shifted when she migrated to the US at 12 to live with her mother.

“My life found a new sense of stability. She created a loving, supportive home that allowed my siblings and me to feel grounded, pursue our education and begin building a path toward the American Dream.”

Emmanuel did a degree in fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, NYC, then ran a fashion salon while also working for the US Postal Service for 27 years. Her final position there before returning to Trinidad was postmaster/manager.

Today, she manages her coaching business full-time.

"I left my government job to follow a calling to build an enrichment centre in Las Cuevas village. My book RelationSHIFT chronicles all the setbacks, challenges, obstacles, and the tools and distinctions I used to overcome them. Also, how self love played a huge role in me finding purpose and fulfillment. In that journey, the main lesson learned was where I thought I was coming home to a place, I was really coming home to my truest self," she said, when asked why she returned to TT.

Experiencing instability at a young age, she added, made her keenly aware of how safety, consistency and love shape a person’s sense of self. While moving frequently taught her adaptability, it also underscored the importance of emotional grounding.

When her life became more stable during adolescence, she came to understand that “self-worth grows in environments where you feel seen, supported and valued.”

However, she pointed out that those early contrasts shaped how she viewed relationships.

“I did not feel safe and I did not trust the world.

“Now that my emotional well-being is steeped in self-love, my relationships feel secure, I feel connected, and I have the ability to create inner stability, even when external circumstances change.”

Asked why working on self-love is especially necessary for high-achieving individuals, Emmanuel explained that success is often used as a substitute for self-worth, and while many high performers appear accomplished on the outside, they frequently struggle quietly with perfectionism, burnout and a deep fear of not being “enough.”

“I recognise that pattern because I lived it. Self-love work allowed me to shift from proving my value to embodying it – so my success is now driven by alignment and fulfilment, not pressure or fear.”

Her personal breakthrough came during a six-month intensive journey in self-love coaching by Christine Arylo of the Path of Self Love School.

All participants had to go through the intensive inner work on themselves while being trained to guide others into personal transformation.

“That realisation was profoundly freeing,” she said. “It allowed me to meet myself with compassion, acceptance and radical self-love.”

That transformation led Emmanuel to become a relationship and self-love coach in 2016 and to launch her practice, Passion Kairos, in 2018.

Asked about the name, she explained when she was starting her business, she spent about a week brainstorming ideas that included the word “passion,” as the heart of her work is encouraging people to live passionately and with purpose. Although she came up with several options, each was already taken, and she eventually decided to stop forcing the process and trust the right name would come to her.

A few days later, while reading, she came across the Greek word “kairos,” which she had never encountered before, but was immediately drawn to. After looking up its meaning – the right, critical or opportune moment for action – she said she knew instantly the universe had sent it to her. When she combined it with “passion,” Emmanuel said that felt like the perfect expression of everything her work represents.

Through Passion Kairos, she works primarily with high-achieving individuals. She reiterated that while motivation and discipline are good attributes, if they are not powered by self-love, they will not be enough to sustain the manifestation of one’s dreams or goals.

Emmanuel has also published several books. Her moment of inspiration came while attending a Speak and Write Conference in 2017.

“I was more interested in public speaking, but by the time I left the conference, I was certain I was going to write a book – but procrastination got the better of me and I did nothing,” she laughed.

But in 2020, at the height of the covid19 pandemic, a little voice inside her said, “It’s time.”

She wrote and published her first book, Bloom Beauty, followed by MPOWER and RelationSHIFT in 2021. Rise Up, a collaboration, appeared in 2024.

RelationSHIFT, she said, was written to “encourage others to establish a true connection with themselves as the foundation for all other connections and ambitions.”

The book, she explained, was for readers who have tried it all, “have it all” – but still feel there’s something missing.

“It reinforces that self-love isn’t a luxury, it’s the blueprint for shifting to lasting fulfilment.”

Emmanuel said she has been amazed by the positive feedback since it was published. She said during her book tour – regardless of the country or audience demographics – RelationSHIFT consistently sparked deep and meaningful conversations about the way people relate to themselves. That book tour began in 2023 in Trinidad and then went to US cities – Ft Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Oakland and Beverly Hills, CA, New York, Plainfield, NJ – and Malta, in Europe. Virtual tours were done in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and Grenada. She has sold 2,500 books.

In September 2024, Emmanuel received the Quilly Award from the National Association of Best Selling Authors for two bestselling books, Rise Up and RelationSHIFT. In September 2025, she received the EXPY Award from the (US) National Association of Writers and Speakers for Media and Communication. In the near future, her plans include quarterly online workshops, international keynote speeches (including Paris and Dubai), and possibly launching a fifth book, a RelationSHIFT series.

As a new year approaches, Emmanuel urges women to release the pressure to reinvent themselves. “This new year doesn’t require another version of you,” she emphasised. “It’s not about changing who you are. It’s about building a relationship with the one you already are. Begin and end the year with self-love.”

Signposts to self-love

What advice would Emmanuel give to women who constantly pour into others but feel empty themselves? “You cannot give from a half-empty cup. You give from the overflow.”

Asked for signs that people may be living out of alignment with themselves, she said:

– If you get down on yourself for all the ways you don’t measure up to the expectations of others.

– No matter how much you accomplish, you don’t experience soul fulfilment.

– You’re constantly worrying about things that may never happen.

– You’re afraid to live life full-out.

– You’re constantly putting the needs of others in front of yours.

She stressed that no matter what someone is trying to accomplish in life, “The success of it has to pass through a tiny filter of how much you truly love yourself, or whether you’re vibrating on that frequency of self-love.”

Asked how resolutions can be reframed to become sustainable, rather than self-punishing, Emmanuel said, “Paying attention to your thoughts and feelings when creating resolutions can be the barometer that determines whether your resolution will be emotionally sustainable or self-punishing.”

She said thoughts or emotions that trigger anxiety or negativity often come from a place of fear. When operating from self-love, she said, people naturally shift away from feelings of “not-enoughness” and into a space of trust and calm, by reframing their language into words that touch, move and inspire them.