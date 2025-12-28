Siparia man stabbed several times in bar fight

Siparia District Health Facility - File photo

Police are investigating a bar fight which led to a 41-year-old man being stabbed multiple times on December 27.

Police said a doctor at the Siparia District Health Facility contacted the Siparia police station around 8.30 pm and reported that a male patient was brought in with stab wounds to his head, lower back, arms, and chest. The doctor told responding officers the man of Queen Street, Siparia, suffered a collapsed lung and was expected to be transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Investigators were unable to speak with the man as he was heavily sedated.

His brother later visited the Siparia Police Station and informed officers that the man returned home from liming at a bar along Coora Road, Siparia, around 5 am with the stab wounds. He said he took his brother to the health centre around 7 pm after he complained of pains. Police are continuing investigations.