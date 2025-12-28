Prisons end Police’s unbeaten streak as Eagles soar to 9th with second win

In this file photo, Prisons FC’s Kevon Williams (left) battles for possession with Club Sando’s Shervohnez Hamilton during a TT Premier Football League match. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

PRISONS FC brought an end to current Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League tier one leaders Miscellaneous Police FC’s unbeaten streak courtesy of a late 1-0 victory at Sangre Grande Sporting Complex on December 26.

An 84th-minute penalty from Prisons’ Kevon Williams saw them evade Police to snare a crucial three points.

The result kept Prisons (19 points) in a close fourth place on the 12-team standings, trailing table-toppers Miscellaneous Police FC (22 points), second-ranked Club Sando (21 points), and third-placed and last year’s winners Defence Force (20 points) by one. However, efence Force have a game in hand.

In the earlier match at the Sangre Grande facility, Eagles FC (seven points) got their second win of the season after recently recovered frontman Jomoul Francois netted the winner in a 2-1 triumph over seventh-placed San Juan Jabloteh (12 points).

Dominic Douglas sent the Eagles team 1-0 up after scoring in the 25th minute, before Jabloteh’s Jaheim Faustin stopped their flight by successfully converting a penalty in the fifth minute of first-half extra time.

Francois, however, continued to make a good start on his return to the top flight after more than two years away to injury, when he found the back of the net in the 62nd minute for Eagles, giving them a much-needed victory, and lifting them to ninth.

At Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, sixth-placed Athletic Club Port of Spain (AC PoS) were held to a 1-1 draw by cellar-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the feature match of a double-header.

AC PoS’ Brent Sam put them ahead as early as the eighth minute courtesy of a header. So it remained at the half. When play resumed, Rangers’ Kesean Rose pulled one back for his team, with neither able to break the deadlock at the final whistle.

Despite both teams securing one point each, neither shifted in the standings.

In the earlier clash between Club Sando (21 points) and Point Fortin Civic (seven points), the former were awarded full points and a 3-0 victory after the latter did not show up at the venue.

Reports indicate that this match was initially scheduled to kick off in Civic’s backyard at the Point Fortin Sporting Complex, but the home team were only advised of a distant venue change on December 24. One Civic official said it was not ample time for the team to make alternative transport arrangements considering the time of year and such short notice, and made clear that the club plans to challenge the ruling.

The result saw Club Sando rise from third to second.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Police FC*10*7*2*1*21*11*10*22

Defence Force*8*6*2*0*18*7*11*20

Club Sando*10*7*0*3*24*7*17*21

Prisons*10*6*1*3*15*9*6*19

MIC Central FC*9*5*1*3*17*18*-1*16

AC Port of Spain*9*4*2*3*13*13*0*14

Jabloteh*10*3*4*3*16*21*-5*12

Caledonia*8*3*1*4*16*15*1*10

Eagles FC*9*2*1*6*13*16*-3*7

Point Fortin*10*2*2*6*8*21*-13*7

1976 FC Phoenix*9*2*0*7*12*22*-10*6

La Horquetta Rangers*8*1*1*6*6*19*-13*4