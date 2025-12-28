NAAATT seeks new alternatives amid NGC’s sponsorship cuts

In this file photo, Roxborough Secondary School’s Darius Moore competes in the boys’ 17+ 400m hurdles, on the final day of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Champs, on June 17, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Newsday File Photo

FORCED to scale back programmes and rethink operations heading into a new year, National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) president Ephraim Serrette said the organisation has had little choice but to adjust following significant sponsorship cuts by the National Gas Company (NGC).

In September, long-standing athletics sponsor NGC announced it would be cutting back on its contributions to several sports and cultural programmes.

A December 27 Newsday report later revealed that NGC reduced funding to athletics programmes by an estimated $4.15 million.

The cuts span several key initiatives, including track and field development and the youth elite programme ($1.5 million), CARIFTA Games support ($750,000), and district and Moruga zonal primary school games ($600,000).

Other reductions include $500,000 from the Right on Track programme, $350,000 from the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships, $300,000 from the Primary School Championships, and $150,000 from the NAAA’s Youth Elite Programme (YEP) for young athletes, which partners with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) for scholarships.

Serrette said athletics, despite being responsible for 15 of the nation’s 19 Olympic medals, was heavily affected by the cuts, leaving the association with no choice but to respond to the changing climate.

“We just pivoted and tried to move in the right direction. We have to adapt because what else can we do?” Serrette said.

He confirmed that the NAAA’s immediate response was to seek alternative sources of funding. “We have sent out proposals and are awaiting responses to see how best we could be facilitated, if at all,” he added.

Asked about the short-term effects on scheduled competitions and development initiatives in early 2026, Serrette declined to divulge details “because of the current climate.”

The cuts have already forced the governing body to reduce the scope of some events, with certain programmes expected to operate at a lower level until new partnerships are secured.

“We have been exploring other options and trying to pivot. We have scaled down a lot of things,” he said.

He described the situation as disheartening, given athletics’ contribution to the country’s international success, particularly at the Olympic level.

“It is very unfortunate and I keep saying track and field athletics is the most successful sport in TT. When we look at the number of Olympic medals achieved by the country. If it’s 19, the country is responsible for 15,” he said.

Weightlifting (three Olympic medals) and swimming (one) account for TT’s other podium finishes.

Serrette stressed that the loss of NGC support represents more than a financial setback.

“It is a major blow, but we’re sorting alternative approaches to alternative sponsors to see how we move forward,” he said, while still hailing NGC’s longstanding relationship with the association. “NGC, over the last two decades, they were our major development partner.”

Despite the challenges, Serrette said the NAAA remains committed to stabilising its programmes and protecting the sport’s future as it prepares for a new season. “It’s just unfortunate that this time, this will have to happen,” he said.

Similarly, the TT Football Association had at least $3 million slashed from NGC sponsorship, while community football lost $300,000 and the Secondary Schools Football League $250,000. Attempts to contact TTFA president Kieron Edwards for comment were unsuccessful up to press time on December 27.