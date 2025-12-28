More $$ to register births, deaths from January 1

THE cost of registering births and deaths will increase from January 1, after a legal notice published on December 25 updated the long‑standing fee schedule under the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

They were last adjusted in 2013.

The changes are contained in Legal Notice No 480 of 2025, which amends the Second and Third Schedules of the Act and applies to services provided by the Registrar General’s Department and district registrar offices.

Under the new schedule, the late registration of a child born more than three months but less than one year will incur a fee of $40. Registration of a child over one year old, which requires written authority from the registrar general, will cost $100 at the registrar’s office and $150 at the superintendent registrar’s office.

A declaration of birth made in a district other than where the birth occurred will costs $20, while correcting an error in the register attracts a fee of $30.

General searches of the register have also been revised, with fees now ranging from $20 to $50, depending on the type of search requested.

Certified copies of birth or death entries will now cost between $25 and $30, while certification of a birth or death certificate issued by the registrar or superintendent registrar is set at $50. Re‑registration of a birth that was incorrectly recorded now carries a fee of $100.

The revisions to civil registration fees were published alongside several other legal notices on Christmas Day.

Those notices also brought into effect higher customs declaration and container examination fees under the Customs Act, as well as increased traffic fines under amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, where penalties for common offences such as speeding, seatbelt use, and driving without insurance have been significantly raised, mostly twofold.

All of the measures take effect on January 1 and some of them were announced as part of the 2025/2026 national budget.