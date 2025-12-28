La Romaine man dies in highway accident

A 21-year-old man identified as Eion Peters of Arjoonsingh Drive died after his truck ran off the highway near Gasparillo on December 28.

Police said officers responded to a report of a road traffic accident along the South Bound Lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway around 3.10 am. At the scene, they found Peters pinned under is H100 Kia truck about 30 feet off the road in some bushes. Officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station responded and used the jaws of life to extract Peters from under the truck.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered his body removed to the San Fernando General Hospital's mortuary pending an autopsy. Police are continuing investigations.