Jomoul Francois' road to recovery: It feels good to score again

Eagles FC forward Jomoul Francois (right) goes down under a challenge from MIC Central FC Reboot's Maurice Dick during a TT Premier Football League encounter at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 13. Photo courtesy Jomoul Francois -

THE last 30 months have been a real test of Jomoul Francois’ character, will, resilience, mental strength and sheer desire to get on the football field doing what he loves most – entertaining supporters and putting the ball in the back of the net.

On June 20, 2023, Francois’ career took an unexpected turn during a training session with his then-team AC Port of Spain, as he fractured his right leg in what he described as a freak accident after trying to shoot on goal in a 50/50 duel with defender Kerron St Cyr. The physical agony for Francois was immense, but what hurt most for the striker was the timing of his injury, as it was just four days before AC PoS played Defence Force in a winner-take-all clash for the inaugural TT Premier Football League crown in the 2023 season. With Francois watching on from the sidelines at the Arima Velodrome, AC PoS had a heartbreak 2-1 loss to the Army/Coast Guard combination, which won the title by a solitary point.

Francois’ road to recovery included monthly visits to Medical Associates in St Joseph where he was under the care of orthopaedic surgeon Dr Emerson Budhoo, while he also had physiotherapy sessions with the team at The Sports Medic TT in St Augustine.

In a previous interview with Newsday, Francois made his intentions clear to return to TTPFL action in 2024, and looked destined to be getting that wish with Miscellaneous Police FC as they geared up for the 2024/25 season. However, in November 2024, Francois had a massive setback when he re-aggravated the injury during a Police training session as they prepared for a meeting with Defence Force in the league opener, which was played on December 6, 2024.

“It wasn’t a tackle. I was defending Alvin Jones, and a ball hit my foot on the same spot as the previous break and ended up breaking back the bone,” Francois said, during an interview with Newsday on December 24, 2025.

“I was getting a return back then and unfortunately, I had to step back based on getting re-injured. I had to step back for like a year or so, so I had to lay back and rest and try to recover for a next time.”

Now 30, Francois said he had to dig deep to get back in shape both mentally and physically to keep his career in the beautiful game career alive.

“It was a bit frustrating. Knowing I was back training after a whole year out. And to get back injured, it was a bit frustrating mentally,” said Francois, who has a handful of caps for TT’s men’s football team – the last of which came away to Jamaica in March 2023. “I wasn’t really expecting it to happen, but it happened and I can’t really do anything about it. I reached to a point where I had to rest, which I did.”

Francois said his road to recovery the second time around wasn’t as taxing, as he didn’t rush the process and gave his body enough time to heal.

“The first experience I went through with the doctors, I followed up with what they told me to do, so the second time was a bit easier. It was more about resting and eating right. Then, after, based on how I was feeling, I started my therapy, pool sessions and strengthening.

“As the doctor used to say, every month is a process. I used to take it like that until I felt better...and it was the right time to start back to jog, run and to put more weights on.” Francois didn’t make the journey alone, as he said former San Juan Jabloteh and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers midfielder Jamal Creighton helped him out a great deal with his strength and conditioning regime, while his new Eagles FC teammate Dwight Crichlow, was a great source of inspiration and one who played a pivotal role in getting him back on the playing field.

“I must give credit to Dwight Crichlow. He’s the one who invited me to come to the club (Eagles). He’s one of the guys who believed in me and gave me the okay to came back,” Francois said.

“When it had other teams saying they have to see me play first, or they might say he’s still injured, and we have to get somebody better, he believed in me and said, ‘Jomoul, I know what you could do. Come here.’

“He pushed me to sign with the team and helped me with certain things like pay for gym work and physiotherapy.”

A HAPPY TTPFL RETURN

After weeks and months of personal training and doctor visits, and with the backing of Crichlow and coach Reshad Wint, Francois made his TTPFL return when Eagles played Point Fortin Civic at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on December 6, this year. Civic trumped Eagles 2-1, but it was a proud moment for Francois, who got a longer cameo than was initially discussed between him and Wint.

With Eagles trailing 2-0 at the half to an Ezekiel Kesar brace, what was supposed to be a ten-minute showing for Francois turned into a full second-half performance as Wint and Eagles hunted a comeback in Tobago.

“I would say the Civic game was a bit difficult because in my situation – knowing I hadn’t played in two years – my mind wasn’t 100 per cent there. The game was a bit difficult on my side, knowing everything was like the first time. It was extra difficult because we were down. Everything was just like a first-time feeling.

“It was rough. This was the moment I was waiting on for so long...I was really happy I could come back after so long. I would say the injury held me back from a lot of chances to go back outside and play, so it was a rough (experience),” he said.

With lofty aspirations of finishing in the top three for the golden boot race for the ongoing 2025/26 TTPFL season, Francois didn’t take too long to find his scoring boots as he netted a stylish right-footer in a 3-2 defeat to MIC Central FC Reboot in his second game back on December 13. In that game, Francois also showed flashes of his sharp turn of pace as he also helped Eagles win a penalty when he beat midfielder Maurice Dick to a loose ball in the area.

“For the first game back against Civic, my mindset was like that. I was studying, going into tackles would have been a hard part of my journey, knowing I had broken my foot (previously),” he said.

“It was a first time for everything and I was trying to avoid tackles in the (Civic) game. Eventually, I learned from the first game back. I wasn’t really scared to go into tackles or anything because after the first game, I realised everything was flowing and moving smoothly.” On December 21 at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin, Wint again showed his faith in Francois as the striker came on as a halftime substitute for Crichlow as Eagles trailed 1976 FC Phoenix 1-0. This time around, Eagles did get their comeback wish as they defeated Phoenix 4-1 on the back of a fluent second-half performance with Francois showing his instincts to bag a predatory brace.

“When the goal came I was so happy, knowing I’m getting back my act together after two years. It was fantastic...it feels great to be on the scoreline again and feeling how to score goals.”

Francois’ first goal came in the 62nd minute after Dominic Douglas knocked down a left-side cross from Miquel Williams, with his second coming just six minutes later when he finished off smart wide play from Sedale McLean.

“I’m really happy to be back and also really happy to contribute and help Eagles get their first win of the season...my goal this season is to try to help Eagles finish mid-table or higher.

“I’d like to score as (many) games as possible. I’d like to score in every game if I can and from there I’ll let the football do the talking.”

On Boxing Day, Francois took his season tally to four after scoring in Eagles’ 2-1 win against San Juan Jabloteh.