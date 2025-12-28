High Court to hear injunction bid against cycling federation on December 30

In this file photo, the JLD Cylcing Academy pair of Makaira Wallace and Njisane Phillip show off their gold medals after winning the respective elite women’s and men’s sprint races at the National Cycling Chamnpionships in Balmain, Couva on February 22. courtesy Makaira Wallace -

An injunction has been filed in the High Court seeking to restrain the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) from proceeding with the January 17 national selection trials for the upcoming Pan American Track Cycling Championships.

The application was filed on December 22 by Just Living Daily (JLD) Cycling Academy, Heatwave Cycling Club and cyclists Njisane Phillip, Alexi Costa-Ramirez and Makaira Wallace against the TTCF.

The matter will be head virtually before High Court judge Justice James, on December 30, at 9 am.

The clubs and cyclists are seeking an order restraining the TTCF from taking steps to implement its decision to hold trials on January 17, 2026, for the selection of athletes to compete at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships, scheduled for February in Santiago, Chile.

The injunction application is supported by an affidavit sworn by Corinna Wallace, president of JLD Cycling Academy. It outlines the sequence of correspondence and discussions between the claimants and the TTCF in the weeks leading up to the filing of the proceedings.

In the affidavit, Wallace said the TTCF issued an email on November 10, 2025, advising that mandatory track trials would be held on January 17, 2026, at the National Cycling Velodrome, limited to elite and under-23 cyclists for sprint and endurance events.

The claimants contend the timing and structure of the proposed trials are inconsistent with the federation’s published selection policy and procedures.

The affidavit also outlined that concerns were raised with the TTCF shortly after the announcement, including written requests for clarification and review of the selection process. Correspondence between the parties continued through November and early December, including an emergency council meeting and the exchange of letters through attorneys-at-law.

The claimants allege that despite those exchanges, the TTCF maintained its position to proceed with the January trials. A claim form and statement of case were subsequently filed on December 1, 2025, followed by the application for interim injunctive relief on December 22.

The injunction application remains pending before the High Court, and the TTCF will have the opportunity to respond when the matter is heard.