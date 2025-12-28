Guns seized in joint police, army patrols

A Glock pistol seized by police. -

Joint police, army patrols between December 23-27 in several divisions resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and ammunition.

During a mobile patrol between 9 pm on December 23 and 1 am on December 24, officers assigned to Operation Hope B, Port of Spain Division, seized a firearm and ammunition in Mon Repos, Morvant.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Ramnarine, Supt Ramsook, and ASP Singh, co-ordinated by acting Insp Price and Sgt Johnson, and supervised by Cpl Cardinez.

At approximately 10.20 pm, based on information received, officers went to the area where a search was conducted of a derelict vehicle. During the search, PC Taylor discovered and seized one brown-coloured MAC-11 firearm, fitted with one magazine containing four rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Additionally, during the early hours of December 23, Inter-Agency Task Force officers, Port of Spain Division, recovered a firearm during mobile patrols along Upper Pashley Street, Port of Spain.

At approximately 1.15 am, officers observed three men who ran off upon seeing a marked police vehicle. Officers said they heard an object fall. A search of the area led to the recovery of one Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol, containing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which was found in a nearby drain. The firearm was taken to the Besson Street Police Station.

Over the past 72 hours, officers of the National Drug Network Task Force, supported by members of the TTDF, conducted anti-crime operations resulting in two more firearm recoveries.

At approximately 10.15 p.m. on December 25 officers were proceeding along Mahabir Street, Mount Zion, when they observed a group. One man ran off upon seeing the officers and was pursued and detained by PC Modeste and PC Charles.

A search revealed one pistol fitted with a magazine and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station. The duty officer was ASP Ablacksingh, and the operation was supervised by Sgt Foster and Cpl Browne.

In another operation on December 27, conducted between 7.50 pm and midnight, based on intelligence received, officers went to Building 20, Maloney Gardens, where a search was conducted in a bushy area to the north of the building.

Officers recovered a black plastic bag containing a gun fitted with an extended magazine, which contained three bullets. The duty officer was Insp Gadar, and the operation was supervised by Sgt Foster and PC Hutchinson.