Ex-TT youth footballer killed on Charlotte Street

The corner of Charlotte Street and Independence Square, the morning after Teekay Hoyce was killed on December 27. - Faith Ayoung

Former national youth footballer Tekay Hoyce was murdered on the corner of Charlotte Street on Independence Square on December 27, around 7pm.

At least two others were said to be injured in the shooting after gunmen opened fire while chasing the victims.

CCTV footage from the night showed pedestrians and vendors running and ducking for cover as the gunshots rang out. One vendor who witnessed the horrifying incident said Hoyce was shot in the neck and died at the scene, slumped next to a dragon statue near the China Town entrance.

Investigations are continuing.

In a Facebook post, on December 28, the TT Football Association noted Hoyce’s passing and his contributions as part of the national under-17 men’s team during the 2015 Concacaf Under-17 and 2014 Caribbean Under-17 World Cup qualifiers.

“The football community acknowledges Hoyce’s contribution at the youth international level and extends condolences to his family, friends, and former teammates during this time.”