Coryn Clarke making TT proud – 10-year-old crowned St Kitts and Nevis’ Junior Calypso Monarch

Coryn Clarke after she was crowned St Kitts and Nevis’ Junior Calypso Monarch on December 14. -

Bavina Sookdeo

Trinidadians are making their mark across the globe, but for a 10-year-old to excel away from home, it is truly remarkable.

Born in Trinidad and now living in St Kitts and Nevis, Coryn Anaya Clarke, a young author and literacy advocate, is the newly crowned Junior Calypso Monarch.

The competition took place on December 14.

Clarke, who grew up in East Trinidad, describes her early life as “amazing.”

“I lived close to two malls and my closest friends, Alyssa and Samara.” Some of her warmest memories are tied to the Christmas season.

“For as long as I can remember, my aunt would come over to my house to put up the Christmas tree with me in October, in time for my birthday every year. We’d play Christmas music, sing and dance while decorating the tree. I’ll miss that this year.”

From a very young age, Clarke found comfort and excitement in books.

“I’ve always loved reading and was inspired to write one of my own.”

In 2020, at just four years old, she wrote her first book, Chronicles of Coryn: 7 Days of Fun – named one of the most popular children’s books in North America according to an article published by ActuaLitte, an online magazine. “I have 10 published now,” she said proudly.

Her parents played a major role in nurturing that love. “My mom says reading is an expensive hobby, but she and my dad always make sure I have new books to read,” said Clarke.

After publishing her first book, she set her sights on starting a children’s book club, a dream she realised in 2020 on her sixth birthday, when she asked relatives to donate books instead of birthday gifts so children without access to books would not be left out.

In 2022, she was selected to be the face of the Children’s Bocas Lit Fest Short Story challenge. In the same year, she was the guest author at the Alliougana Festival in Montserrat. Clarke has also been featured on talk shows and news broadcasts across the Caribbean – including TT, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - as well as in the US and Canada.

In 2024, she was featured in Forbes magazine, where she proudly highlighted her home country. In 2023, she hosted the inaugural Chronicles of Coryn Children’s Book Festival, and the 2025 edition, held in St Kitts, featured guest authors Guyanese-born, Canada-based Yolanda T Marshall and Grenadian author Alyssa Bierzynski.

About a year and a half ago, Clarke moved with her family to St Kitts and Nevis. While the change came with mixed emotions, it quickly became a turning point.

“I felt sad and scared.”

“Imagine leaving everything and everyone you’ve grown up with…but it has turned out to be one of the best changes of my life so far.”

Clarke’s mother, Dionne Baptiste, explained the move had long been part of the family’s plans, and when the opportunity presented itself sooner than expected, they embraced it. She added that helping Clarke adjust was relatively seamless, as the country was already familiar with her. Having visited often over the years and with her husband’s extended family based there, Baptiste said the move felt less like starting over and more like coming home.

Now a student at SKI Academy, Clarke said her school experience has been “great.”

“I love it there because my creativity and individuality are encouraged. I get to be all of me,” she said.

Her teacher, Terri Mahon – who is Trinidadian – and her principal, Krista James, have been especially supportive. “Every child should have the opportunity to attend a school like SKI Academy.” In fact, at the Calypso Monarch Competition, her principal, the students and their parents went out to support her.

Making new friends in St Kitts was easier than she expected. “It wasn’t hard at all.”

While she has her cousin Auria there, she related, “I met Zalia Boodasingh and Leila Grant on my first day, and we’re besties now.” Her friends have become part of her creative journey, too. “My two besties were on stage with me for my calypso monarch presentation…Having them share the experience with me made it even more special.”

Clarke continues her literacy mission in St Kitts, publishing two new books since the move – The Chronicles of Coryn: Let’s Talk About Friendship and Chronicles of Coryn: The Haunting of Brimstone Hill, her first chapter book. “I’m already working on more, so stay tuned for that.”

She believes reading is essential for children. “Reading helps build our imagination and vocabulary.”

“Books help build our imagination, confidence and ability to express how we feel and what we believe. Reading also teaches us that our voices matter.”

And that message carried powerfully into Clarke’s calypso performance. Her winning song, Doh Shut We Up, written by Trini composer Maria Bhola, gave voice to the experiences of children across the Caribbean and beyond. Through this song, a heartfelt appeal for children to be encouraged to speak openly, honestly and without fear, Clarke challenged the age-old notion that children should be seen not heard. The young calypsonian affirmed that children are not passive bystanders in their own lives.

Asked why she chose to sing on the topic, Clarke said it is important for adults to stop silencing children. “If we’re the future, we have to be encouraged to use our voices and to speak with confidence."

“If children are encouraged to speak up knowing that what they have to say matters, they’ll be quite confident and less likely to be victims of peer pressure and things like that.”

So how did she feel when her name was called as Junior Calypso Monarch in St Kitts on December 14?

“I felt like I wanted to combust.” “I feel like I did a pretty good job but so did many of the other competitors, so while I hoped I won, I just didn’t know…when I heard my name, I just felt thrilled, excited, happy and full of…everything good.”

Clarke said she did a lot of preparation and had the best team.

“I’m really grateful because it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”As for what is next for Clarke, she pointed out that she plans to continue writing. She dreams of being a chef, a marine biologist – and maybe releasing more calypsoes too.