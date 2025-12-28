Chambers Media Solutions wins Corporate Vision Awards

Managing director and principal publicist of Chambers Media Solutions Tenille Clarke. -

Trinidad and Tobago-based strategic communications agency Chambers Media Solutions ended 2025 with two awards, having earned two Corporate Vision Media Innovator Awards.

The agency walked away with the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy 2025 - Caribbean and Brand Visibility and Strategic Communications Excellence Award.

The UK-based Corporate Vision Media awards recognise organisations demonstrating innovation, leadership and excellence across the global media industry, a release said.

It added, “The 2025 Media Innovator Awards programme returns to spotlight outstanding achievements spanning film production, podcasts, digital media, fashion TV, SEO web design, and strategic communications.”

The release said these awards also came shortly after the firm’s managing director and principal publicist Tenille Clarke was recognised as Public Relations of the Year at the Black Travel Summit’s VICtor Awards held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in late November.

“For the first time in the globally-renowned awards programme’s history, the VICtor Award honoured a public relations professional or team that has strategically amplified black voices, brands, or movements in travel, culture, or community,” the release said.

The release said the TT-based agency was recognised for not only shaping diasporic narratives - but ensuring ownership of native storytelling to margainalised communities.

“At the gala, Chambers Media Solutions received this distinction for its impactful work in crafting and centring authentic storytelling and amplifying black brands and movements within the global travel industry,” it said.

Clarke said the awards reaffirmed the agency’s purpose-driven approach to PR. She added that the agency was deeply committed to elevating Caribbean storytelling and amplifying black voices so stories resonate authentically within global communities.

“Whether in travel, culture, or corporate communications, our work is rooted in strategy, cultural integrity, and impact,” it said.

The release said the Corporate Vision Media Innovator Awards and the Black Travel Summit VICtor Award underscored Chambers Media Solutions’ growing influence as a leader in strategic communications.

“The firm continues to deliver robust and innovative PR solutions that shape and own the narrative for Caribbean and black professionals, brands, and companies worldwide, with a clear focus on cultural authenticity, visibility, and long-term impact,” it said.