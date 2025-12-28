Celestial dance at Naparima Bowl

As the curtains rose, &5678 Dance Studio created an epiphany of what lies beyond the great outer space, capturing the imagination of the audience at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Dancers aged five and older foiled rhythms that contoured the human body, projected life along the belt of the solar system through celestial-like movements.

The three-day production, Outta This World, opened to a full house on December 12 and continued on December 13 to 14.

Dancers in creative costuming, designed to stimulate the imagination to activities related to outer space, and choreography shared by ten choreographers with the intent to represent the planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Earth, Neptune and Pluto.

Outta This World explores a story of The Enigma, a mysterious cosmic figure who watches over creation and signals an impending transformation.

On Earth, a group of explorers caught in the routine of everyday life are called by the whispers of nature to look beyond their world…As they journey through the cosmos, the explorers pass through breathtaking realms: the swirling shapes of the Nebula, the delicate trails of the moondust, and the radiant pull of the halo. They then encounter a series of planetary realms, each offering a symbolic lesson of the solar system.

