Beckles: PM 'gaslighting' Trinidad and Tobago by hiking traffic fines

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles -

OPPOSITION Leader Penelope Beckles has accused Prime Minister Kamla Persad‑Bissessar of betraying campaign promises and using “punitive fines” as a revenue grab.

In a statement on her social media platforms, Beckles said the PM has “misunderstood the purpose of demerit points” and is attempting to “gaslight the population” by framing citizens as lawless.

She argued that the government misled the nation in the 2025/26 budget by projecting oil prices at US$70 per barrel when global prices are closer to US$56, leaving a revenue shortfall now being filled through “excessive taxation, punitive fines and intimidation.”

Beckles noted that Persad‑Bissessar had pledged in 2024 to reduce traffic fines but instead has overseen steep increases. She said families already struggling to meet basic needs are being unfairly burdened, and called on the Prime Minister to reverse the hikes and “come clean with the nation about the true state of the country’s finances.”

Beckles’ comments came in response to Persad-Bissessar’s defence of the new traffic fine increases, which were mostly doubled, among several fee hikes published in legal notices on December 25.

In comments reported in another newspaper, Persad‑Bissessar criticised what she described as “sub‑par intelligence” and lawlessness among drivers, saying the tougher penalties were a matter of public safety.

Beckles rejected that justification, arguing instead that the measures are part of a broader revenue‑raising exercise.