Traffic penalties to double in January – Arrive Alive: Fines alone won't save lives

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour -

As TT drivers prepare for a sharp increase in traffic fines from January 1, Sharon Inglefield, head of the road safety NGO Arrive Alive, warns that higher penalties alone will not solve the country’s ongoing road safety problems.

“Arrive Alive supports a proactive data-driven approach to road safety,” Inglefield said, speaking with Newsday on December 27, after a series of legal notices were published on Christmas Day, doubling fines for offences such as speeding, seatbelt violations, parking infractions, and dozens of other offences.

“The number and seriousness of crashes, that still exists, dictates enhanced policy, law, penalty points and fines as a proactive approach to save us all from the reckless behaviour on our nations roads, with many families continuing to grieve and feel the pain and void when loved ones are lost, and when families have to endure the emotional and financial burden of the seriously injured.”

Inglefield suggested that enforcement tools and driver education are essential in making a tangible impact.

“Effective enforcement of our laws means that our law enforcement officers need to be provided with calibrated breathalyser units and speed guns for night and day use to save lives,” she said. Inglefield also called for the revival of an improved demerit point system with a strong educational component.

In July, Transport Minister Eli Zakour signed a legal notice that removed demerit points from most fixed penalty traffic offences, retaining them only for a small number of serious driving offences such as drunk driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while disqualified.

“We think an improved demerit point system, to include the educational component of drivers’ rehabilitation training, risk management, hazard perception, supported by enforcement, is key to injury reduction and hence saving lives,” he said then.

Inglefield also highlighted the role of technology in improving driver compliance and safety.

“We also believe in enhanced technology to ensure an effective licensing system (such as) dashcams in practical examinations to ensure drivers are comprehending what is being taught and the reasons why policy and law is made.” For example, she said, proper lane merging, use of indicators and yielding to traffic must be learnt before earning “the privilege to drive.”

The legal notice, which amends the Ninth Schedule of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, effectively doubles most fines across multiple offences, including speeding, for which fines now range from $2,000 for exceeding the limit by one to nine km/h, to $6,000 for 31 km/h or more.

Seatbelt violations, child restraint offences, motorcycle helmet breaches, and window tinting violations have all increased twofold.

Commissioner of Transport Clive Clarke declined to comment on the notice, explaining that he was “not at liberty” to speak. Clarke said in the absence of official correspondence or public announcement from Zakour, it was against protocol for him to speak publicly on the matter.

Brent Batson, coordinator of the TTPS Strategic Road Safety Project, did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.

Zakour, however, told Newsday it was “always the plan” for him to issue a public statement following the release of the legal notice, and that one is forthcoming. He said the ministry has no control over when legal notices are published, noting that this one appeared among a batch of about 15. He added that “a narrative is being pushed” to make an issue of the publication date (Christmas Day), which he insisted has no relevance.

Zakour said he would respond to Newsday’s other questions via text, but those responses were not received by the time of publication.

Newsday sought to have Zakour reconcile the updated fines with comments made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the campaign trail.

While in Opposition in August 2024, Persad-Bissessar publicly criticised hefty traffic fines and pledged to reduce them if elected. At the time, she argued the fines were “excessively high” and functioned more as a revenue tool than a road safety measure.

She outlined proposals to reform the ticketing and demerit points system, promising to “reduce traffic fines across the board” if her party formed the next government.

There have been political reactions by former government ministers Marvin Gonzales and Stuart Young to the legal notice. Gonzales, a former public utilities and national security minister, condemned the timing and supposed secrecy of the legal notice, calling it “diabolical” and “conceived in iniquity and political sin like a yellow Christmas Grinch.”

Gonzales argued that the increases were never announced in the budget or Finance Bill and criticised the publication on Christmas Day.

“This was never announced in the budget or the Finance Bill that was passed early in December.

“Where was the announcement at a post-cabinet news conference or a press release?” Gonzales asked. “These new fines are to come into effect on January 1, 2026. The Minister of Transport, on this occasion, did not call a news conference to announce these new fines, similar to when he fooled the population by calling a press conference to announce the so-called cancellation of the demerit points system.”

Young, a former prime minister and minister of national security, also criticised the increases on social media. He wrote: “Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC have been unleashing heavy and higher taxes, increased fines, higher food and alcohol prices, job losses, downgrades, less forex, higher electricity rates, states of emergency, cancelling sponsorship of steelpan—all whilst destroying the energy sector and the financial sector al la FCB and Republic Bank interference.

“Welcome to the ‘code’ – who exactly is winning?”

Young also wrote on X: “So Kamla Persad-Bissessar in opposition said traffic fines are too high and she would reduce them. As soon as she is PM on Christmas Day, she raises traffic fines by 100 per cent and says nothing. Fire workers, cancel sponsorship for pan, raise fines and alcohol prices. You winning?”

Data from Arrive Alive and the police show TT continues to record scores of serious traffic collisions annually, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

Fatal accidents rose from 96 in 2023 to 117 in 2024. One hundred and two people died in collisions in 2023, increasing to 124 last year, according to Arrive Alive. The police, however, reported 122 road traffic fatalities in 2024.

The police have reported 108 deaths as of December 27, after two people were killed in separate accidents in Piarco and Chaguanas a day prior. Only one victim has been publicly identified thus far.

Sumraj Bhagwandeen, 44, reportedly died at the scene of an accident on the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, near Charlieville.

Four people were hospitalised and one unidentified man was killed after an accident just before 4 am on the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near the Oropune walkover.

Traffic fine increases

Effective January 1, 2026

$1,000 to $2,000

Using vehicle in defective condition

Improper use of dealer’s licence

Motorcyclist without helmet

Driver not wearing seat belt

Front seat passenger wearing no seat belt

Child under five not wearing seat belt

Child over five not in child restraint

Unauthorised motor racing

Failure to obey traffic warden

Improper U‑turn

Improper overtaking

No valid inspection sticker

Failure to present vehicle for inspection

Defective windscreen / wipers / mirrors

No rear‑view mirror

Parking / obstruction offences

Vehicle dripping oil

Overcrowding public service vehicle

Public service vehicle operating without licence / outside route

Failure to give way to fire service

Taxi not displaying identification

Maxi‑taxi regulatory breach / improper operation

Surveillance bay offence

Unauthorized driving in Savannah

Maxi‑taxi licensing / route breach

Using mobile phone while driving

Supervising provisional driver while using phone

Holding mobile device while vehicle in motion

$750 to $1,500

Failure to carry driving permit

Motorcyclist holding another vehicle/riding without hands

Parking at public building

Missing identification plate

Defective tyres/steering

Improper parking

Public service vehicle failing to stop

Parking on taxi stand

Operating unlicenced taxi

Taxi driver misconduct

Loud exhaust

$2,000 to $4,000

Unauthorised use of Priority Bus Route:

Speeding one–nine km/h over limit: $1,000 to $2,000

10–20 km/h over limit: $1,500 to $3,000

21–30 km/h over limit: $2,000 to $4,000

31+ km/h over limit: $3,000 to $6,000

$1,000 to $10,000

No valid motor insurance