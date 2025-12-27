Secretary General: Caricom preparing for future challenges

Dr Carla Barnett -

As people in the Caribbean and around the world take part in the festive season, the secretary general of the Caricom, Dr Carla Barnett, has reflected on the challenges the region has faced over the past year.

In her end-of-year message on December 22, she highlighted that the challenges have thrown people’s vulnerabilities into sharp relief and underscored the purpose and value of a united region.

She recalled the devastation caused in several member states by Hurricane Beryl in 2024, as well as by Hurricane Melissa this year, which left death and destruction in its wake in Jamaica and in Haiti.

“Recovery will take considerable resources and time. In addition, unprecedented geopolitical headwinds threatened export earnings, regional peace, and sovereignty,” Barnett said.

“Amid these and other challenges, the community’s characteristic resilience shone through. We pulled together urgently to help address critical needs in the aftermath of the devastating hurricanes and pivoted creatively to safeguard businesses and livelihoods.”

She highlighted that Caricom had made commendable progress in implementing the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

She said Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines decided to start full free movement of people among themselves, paving the way for increased economic activity and people-to-people contacts.

She went on to say that the framework for a comprehensive Caricom Industrial Policy and Strategy is also well advanced, laying the foundation for stronger and more integrated productive capacity, innovation and economic diversification.

“In agriculture, the continued implementation of the 25 by 2025+ strategy yielded growth in production, although the hurricane and other climate-related events caused significant setbacks for farmers and agricultural communities,” the secretary general said.

“The rich talent of our artisans and artistes filled us with pride as we celebrated our diverse and vibrant culture during Carifesta XV in Barbados in August. And, our tradition of democracy was honoured as seven member states and five associate members held peaceful general elections during the year.”

She said Caricom has been actively focusing on human capital development and inclusivity, and especially, supporting young people and women to participate more fully in economic activity, decision-making and in regional affairs.

She said Caricom is preparing for future challenges by continuing to explore the impacts of artificial intelligence on how the region does business, while striving to expand physical and digital connectivity to drive economic development.

She added, “Building resilience against disasters and continuing our programmes to enhance the food and nutrition security of families, will also be paramount.”

She expressed gratitude to the people of the region, whose contributions she said continue to affirm that our greatest asset is an engaged and empowered citizenry.

“My appreciation also goes to the staff of the Caricom Secretariat, and of Caricom institutions, whose work on behalf of the community makes a tangible contribution to the welfare and well-being of our people,” Barnett said.

“Thanks are also extended to our international partners, civil society organisations, the Region’s private sector, labour movement and the Caricom diaspora, for their advocacy and engagement.”

She expressed confidence that Caricom will continue to respond with clarity and resolve to its challenges.

The outcomes on trade, regional security, community and foreign policy coordination, reparations, governance, human development issues and climate change from this year’s meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government are clear indications of the strategic focus and commitment to action.

These include those held in Barbados in February and in Jamaica in July,

She urged all Caricom stakeholders, in the region and beyond, to “move forward together” to achieve its vision of a “community for all,” that is resilient, prosperous and united.

She concluded by wishing for peace and progress to all in the upcoming year.

Caricom was established on July 4, 1973, with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which was revised in 2001 to allow for the establishment of a single market and economy.

Caricom comprises 15 member states, including TT, and six associate members.