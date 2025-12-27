Prison Service's canine unit gets boost from US Embassy

Two of the vans, which were refurbished for the Prison Service's canine unit and the new whelping station at Golden Grove, in background, constructed through donations from the US Embassy. - Photo courtesy Prison Service

The Prison Service got a much-needed boost to its canine unit after the US Embassy assisted in providing funding to repair two purpose-built vans and materials to construct its own whelping station.

The formal handing over took place on December 17 at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre, Golden Grove, Arouca, where officials toured the facility and got to see the dogs in action.

The whelping station now provides a safe environment for the canine unit to breed its own dogs.

The embassy also donated a mist blower, brush cutter, pressure washer, washable dog pads and other toys for the dogs.

Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe; deputy commissioners Hayden Forde, Curtis Guy, and Elvin Scanterbury; Chief of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kelley Whitson, Saleem Boochoon and Nathan Johnson of the US Embassy attended the ceremony.

Newsday columnist and long-standing supporter of the Prison Service and the Canine Unit, Debbie Jacob, was also present.

Speaking at the event, Corraspe said, “Today is a day for us to recognise the relationship between the US Embassy and the TT Prison Service. The Canine Unit is one of the pockets of excellence within the Prison Service, and the US Embassy has contributed significantly to this.” He told officers attached to the unit that they had a critical role in national security.

“You are part of a unit that keeps the TT Prison Service and the wider community safe.” He encouraged officers to continue striving for excellence, emphasising that “the future of the unit and the service are in your hands.”

Whitson expressed a keen interest in strengthening the bonds between the US Embassy and the TT Prison Service and anticipated a continued collaboration in the years ahead.

The handover reaffirmed the shared commitment of the TT Prison Service and the US Embassy to capacity building, rehabilitation, and public safety, while further strengthening a partnership grounded in mutual respect and long-standing cooperation, the release said.