Police: Comply with fireworks law or face prosecution

Customers are showered with confetti at Fireone Fireworks in Macoya during its annual Boxing Day sale. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Police have issued a warning to the public that the laws against discharging fireworks without a permit, except at certain times, have been proclaimed and will be enforced.

The Summary Offences (Amendment) Act No. 13 of 2025 and the Summary Offences (Fireworks) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice 466) state that fireworks cannot be discharged without a permit issued by the Commissioner of Police, except on public holidays between 8 pm and 9 pm, and on December 31 between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am of January 1.

From December 19, offenders can be issued a ticket for $450.

A police statement also noted that it is an offence to discharge fireworks within a half mile of a public hospital, a private hospital, an airport, a zoo, a registered animal shelter, a farm where animals are reared, a forest reserve, or a national park.

In a release on December 27, the police urged members of the public to desist from improperly using fireworks in contravention of the act. It said the unlawful or irresponsible discharge of fireworks placed lives and property at risk, caused public alarm, disrupted communities, and negatively affected children, the elderly, vulnerable people, and pets.

“The TTPS wishes to make it clear that persons found disobeying the law will be dealt with firmly. Officers will be conducting targeted patrols and will issue stern warnings where appropriate.”