Logos Hope docks in Tobago

The MV Logos Hope ship docked in the Scarborough Harbour, in 2024. -

LOGOS Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Tobago, having arrived on December 19, and is slated to remain at the Scarborough Harbour until January 2, before sailing to Port of Spain.

The vessel is expected to be in Port of Spain from January 3 to February 3 for its next scheduled call.

Operated by the international charity GBA Ships in partnership with Operation Mobilisation, Logos Hope offers more than 5,000 titles, spanning children’s books, fiction, non‑fiction, educational and reference genres, many with Christian themes, to visitors at each port of call.

The ship is staffed by a volunteer crew drawn from around 60 nations.

During its stay in Scarborough, the ship is open to the public daily with typical hours from 10 am to 10 pm (last entry about 9 pm).

It has scheduled closures on certain days, including Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Entrance to the exhibition on board costs $5, while children under 12 and seniors (65 and over) enter free.

Tickets must be presented for admission, and visitors under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Payment on board may include cash or card, and online booking of time slots is available ahead of visits.

Logos Hope previously visited Tobago in 2024 and has become a recurring cultural and educational attraction across both islands. After the Scarborough call, it will relocate to Trinidad before continuing its international itinerary.