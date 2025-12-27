Deputy commissioners: Police ratings up as crime drops, public outreach improves

Police officers on patrol on Queen Street, Port of Spain on December 27. - Faith Ayoung

Public trust and confidence in the police may be on the rise owing to a combination of a significant decrease in serious crimes, including murders, and inter-agency community initiatives.

The last survey done by the Police Service Commission in 2022 put public trust and confidence at eight per cent, and, according to the chairman of the commission, Dr Wendell Wallace, a new survey is in process.

However, DCP Operations Suzette Martin said on December 27, the feedback from scores of people she met throughout the country as the police rolled out its 12 Days of Christmas and Inter-Agency Christmas Caravan activities, many expressed their gratitude for a job well done by the police.

Martin said stakeholders had reached out to officers expressing their appreciation for their hard work patrolling the streets. She said vendors and shoppers told her they felt safe, and they could shop without fear of being pick-pocketed or robbed.

“Normally, around this time on Charlotte Street, people would take their wallets from their bags, and people were uncomfortable shopping. They said they haven’t seen or had much of it, and people were able to come out and shop comfortably.”

Both activities fall under the Operation Festive Shield (Safety, High Visibility, Intelligence-Led Policing, Engagement, Law Enforcement and Deterrence) initiative, of which 12 Days of Christmas was just the first phase. Martin said Festive Shield, which began on December 15, will end on February 23, after the Carnival season.

The 12 Days of Christmas initiative will conclude on January 6, when part two will begin. Part two would focus on issues people experience during Carnival, such as being breathalised and having their vehicles towed, and the activities scheduled will be revealed at that time.

“We want people to feel comfortable that they can actually be on the ground during Carnival time and feel safe to go party.”

Each division hosted its own activities such as hamper, care package, and toy distributions at residential and children’s homes, award ceremonies, Christmas parties, concerts, beautification projects and more.

Festive Shield also included the Inter-Agency Christmas Caravan manned by officers of the police, Fire Services, Defence Force, Prison Service, municipal police, and the licensing department.

Officers shared safety messages, spread goodwill, shared public safety awareness and crime-prevention messaging throughout communities across the country.

In November, during a press conference, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro said the significant declines in several categories of crime were due to 85 people being detained during the state of emergency. He said there was a 42 per cent decrease in homicides, a 19 per cent decrease in violent crimes, and an 11 per cent decrease in other serious reported crimes compared to last year.

DCP Administration Junior Benjamin said if the police’s activities throughout the year did not raise confidence, he did not know what else would.

“The police service has shown, especially over this year, that we were able to reduce the crime situation because of the hard work of the officers, as well as really seeking to apply the intelligence-led, evidence-based approach to our strategies.

“Also meeting with the community, and working with the people within the community, having town meetings, and all the other things is one way that we're going to see greater confidence.”

He said the Festive Shield activities in particular have given the police further traction, but it was just part of an overall investment by the police which started at the beginning of the year and has continued.

“Again, compliments to the Commissioner of Police, and even in terms of where we started, when I was able to hold for the first half of the year, and then handing over the baton to the Commissioner, who took it up and ran with it, and is doing a fantastic job.”

He pointed out, during this Christmas season, the public has seen officers on the streets, in malls and in “every space.” He said his administration officers, as well as intelligence and investigations officers, were all involved and providing support.

“It is all hands on deck as we seek to really ensure a safer and better TT. So it’s really an all-round approach and contribution by everybody in the police service to make sure that we’re on the front line making TT safe during the period.”

He added that the police were hoping to serve the people even better in 2026.