Couva man arrested after assaulting, threatening to kill officers

- File photo

A 25-year-old Balmain, Couva man was arrested early Boxing Day after he threatened to kill police officers and assaulted one of them.

According to a police report, two officers of the Couva Police Station responded to a report of a wounding around 3.20 am at John Baptiste Road, Balmain, Couva and found the 25-year-old suspect and another man sitting in the gallery of a house at the end of the street.

The 25-year-old man, who was known to police, told the officers that no one made a report, but a woman emerged and told the officers she had called for help.

The 25-year-old reportedly became aggressive and walked out of the gallery, hurling obscenities and threats at one of the officers.

The officer told the man of the offence committed, but the suspect then pushed the officer, causing him to stumble backwards. The suspect was eventually subdued with the help of the other officer.

The 25-year-old man was taken to the Couva Police Station while the officer who was assaulted sought medical assistance.