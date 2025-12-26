Young: Be your brother, sister's keeper

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young. - File photo

FORMER prime minister and energy minister Stuart Young has urged citizens to be their brother and sister's keeper this Christmas.

In a Facebook post on December 24, Young said, "Like many, I am concerned about the state of our beloved twin island state."

The Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP added, "We are in some unprecedented times which will require those of us who want what is best for our country’s future, to remain alert and to be prepared to speak out in defence of what is right and against what is wrong."

Young said, "At times this may not be easy, but it will be necessary."

He asked citizens to "remember the tens of thousands of citizens who, unfortunately, have lost their jobs as a result of the UNC government’s callous and heartless decisions."

After the UNC won the April 28 general election, thousands of people became unemployed when Cepep, URP and the National Reafforestation Programme were shut down

Young said, " It will be a particularly difficult time of year for them and their families. Let us continue to help where we can and to assist in whatever manner we can, as we must be our brothers and sisters' keepers."

Young also thanked the people who supported and encouraged him during the year.