Works Minister gets update on plans to restore road access in Piparo

Mud spews from the site of the Piparo mud volcano which rumbled on December 24. - Photo by Innis Francis

WORKS and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John says she has been updated with respect to plans to restore access to residents of Piparo who were affected by ongoing seismic activity from the area's mud volcano.

In a WhatsApp comment on December 26, John said, "This morning, Boxing Day, the MOWI’s (Ministry of Works and Infrastructure) chief technical officer sent me a report outlining plans for restoration of access with timelines."

She added, "I was informed that WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) has been carrying out some work and the CTTRC (Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation)."

John said she was in Piparo with Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali and CTTRC chairman Ryan Rampersad on December 25, to get a first-hand view of the situation and hold discussions "on the urgency of the situation which currently exists for the affected residents."

Roads near the volcano sustained major cracks, making them impassable to vehicles.

On December 24, the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry announced that access to the Piparo Road had become restricted due to the volcano’s activity. Earlier in the day, the volcano had shown seismic activity.

The ministry urged people to use alternative routes and, with the traffic restrictions in place, encouraged drivers to exercise caution and adhere to all safety advisories.

Six years ago, in October 2019, Piparo experienced heightened geological activity with mud bubbling and spewing in the air

A major eruption occurred in 1997, forcing evacuations in the community.

On December 25, residents close to the volcano said they were continuing to monitor its activity.