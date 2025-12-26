Trump playing energy chess

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: TT loves to hate US President Donald Trump, not from analysis, but because CNN told us so.

Meanwhile, the man was restructuring global energy power, pushing United States LNG to dominance, pressuring OPEC, squeezing Iran, and reshaping sanctions that directly affect our oil, gas, and Point Lisas' future.

We cannot run national strategy on emotions and cable news.

Venezuela sits right next door with the world’s largest reserves.

A single shift in US policy, a sanction, a handshake, and our economy shakes with it.

We laugh at Trump, yet he plays energy chess while we are still playing all fours.

It’s time TT wakes up.

Stop outsourcing opinions to American media.

Think geopolitics, think gas, think survival.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail