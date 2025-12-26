TPP brings music, races and Tobago pride to Milford Road Esplanade

TPP leader Farley Augustine. - Photo courtesy TPP

OVER the next two days, the Milford Road Esplanade will come alive as the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) seeks to bring the culture, the competition, and the community together at Tobago Is We Festival!

Speaking with Newsday on December 26, public relations and communications officer Tynielle Jack said the event, which is in its first year, is scheduled for December 27 and 28.

“What we’re having is actually two full days celebrating all things Tobago: our music, our food, our stories, our dances, our people.”

Jack said on Day one, December 27 at 6 pm, the festival starts with a powerful gospel segment.

“We will have only Tobago gospel ministers from across the length and breadth of Tobago. Some of the acts we have are Donald Job, Ted Jones, Gabby Williams, Desi Alleyne, Frederick Lincoln and Keryl Boyce, among others, while the headlining the night will be our very own Blessed Messenger!”

She said on the final day, December 28, the excitement will start from 1 pm.

“We will have boat races, goat races, drifting, storytelling from Annette Alfred, Gilbert O’Connor and Wax, fire breathers, dancing, speech band, all fours competitions, live cooking demonstrations of concoteh and fish, a Kids Zone, cultural performances, and so much more. The mini concert will feature the likes of Oscar B, Stephanie Joseph, Adana, Keishon Jack, Tam Tam, amongst others, while the headline act is Sharlan Bailey, the son of the late Mighty Shadow.”

She added: "It’s a celebration of Tobago and it’s aimed at bringing people and family together, and a way we can showcase our Tobago pride.”

Meantime, on January 1, the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council will host their ‘Big, bold, red discovery’ challenge.

Political leader Ancil Dennis explained the concept, “Big, bold, red is the brand attached to the big deal, which you might know as a manifesto, but we’re not calling it a manifesto, we’re calling it the big deal.

“The big, bold, red discovery challenge, on the other hand, is really a challenge for mostly the young people and others who may be willing to participate as well; that will give people an opportunity to discover and promote some of our plans that we are advancing as part of our vision for Tobago.”