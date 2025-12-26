Towards a better life

THE EDITOR: As some of us make resolutions for the New Year, let us be gentle with ourselves. Remember that if we falter in any of them, that’s okay. We have to try and try again to do the things we know will make our lives better.

If hydration is a goal, get a big water bottle so you can monitor your progress and if sometimes you don’t reach your goal, don’t despair. Tomorrow is a new day to renew your effort.

If exercising is your goal, then try tai chi or yoga. If you can find a class to join in-person, the sense of community would be a bonus. If you can’t, there are many free resources online. There is definitely a greater probability of you sticking with something you enjoy.

Set realistic goals. Maybe write them down. Journalling is also a wonderful activity to try. It has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, improve mental clarity and increase overall well-being.

Ask a friend or family member to check in regularly to see how you’re doing and for encouragement.

Life is a work in progress, sometimes a wonder to behold and every effort we exert to make it better for ourselves and others is a step towards a laudable goal.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail