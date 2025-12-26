The meaning of Christmas

Paolo Kernahan

PAOLO KERNAHAN

WHEN I was younger, there was just something special about Christmas; it’s tough to put your finger on it. There was something in the air that you could almost breathe – everything felt lighter. Fellow motorists would cuss you just a little bit softer as they gave you a bad drive by the roundabout.

“All de bess fuh de season, eh!” That breezy salutation always rolls off the tongue effortlessly; it’s like people mean it.

There are many things I treasure about the seasons of yore. There was a predilection of long-lost friends and family to turn up unannounced to hoover up a spread of black cake, pastelles, ham and other holiday comestibles. These seasonal delights were served, at least in my house, on ornate glass plates designated exclusively for Christmas use. If you were ever caught eating so much as a slice of cheese off these plates out of season, you would incur the wrath of Khan.

And on a Christmas morning, shrouded by a drizzle so fine it was practically a mist, out on the porch or “gyallery,” we kids would endure pinched cheeks from relative strangers who didn’t like us enough to come around more often during the year when no food or drink was in the bargain.

I took for granted all of my mother’s Yuletide self-flagellation; a voluntary campaign of drudgery to hold the entire world of Christmas on her shoulders. She ground fruits in a hand-cranked grinder that looked and felt like a stone crusher repurposed from a quarry.

There was so much work to be done, but far more than was necessary, in retrospect. New curtains every year were a needless flourish and far more exasperating than they were worth. Curtains are to keep people out, not in. And too besides, I don’t recall ever hearing in my entire young life any visitor to our home tell my mother, “But Jackie, who does your curtains? Sublime!”

Speaking of black cake, my sister’s is a close second to my mother’s, which is, to date, unrivalled in its excellence. And I don’t care who vex. A good black cake should have enough rum in it to cause you to fail a breathalyser test with just one slice under your belt; you shouldn’t be able to smoke around it.

Even though I don’t carry on the traditions once practised in my home, it does warm the heart to see others holding the fort, as it were. In my occasional trips to the grocery, I saw several carts bursting with Blue Band. Look, even though Blue Band isn’t even in the same molecular family as actual butter, the cake still have to make!

If you did all your Christmas cooking with the Rolls-Royce of butters like Anchor and such, your meals would have to be served under armed guard. Rising prices increasingly influence the way we celebrate Christmas. If Scrunter’s classic, “Eat something before you go’ were adapted to reflect modern times, it would probably be changed to, “Make sure to eat something before you reach.”

I’ve noticed fewer grocery stores carrying a broad range of chocolates in the way that they once did. Priced at $250 and up, such confections strayed into the territory of major investments. It may be time to take a chance with some of the cheaper Turkish offerings; they’re doing way more than teeth and hair transplants nowadays.

It was quite funny to see so many folks reacting in horror upon discovering their favourite Christmas biscuits were not, in fact, a product of Denmark, but Delhi. The reaction trend online was spurred by the circulation of videos of alleged factories in India manufacturing cookies in less than hygienic conditions. In several videos, many of the workers were of the four-legged, bewhiskered variety. Of course, not all manufacturing facilities in India are the same, but that’s not how internet outrage works. Trinis seem to have forgotten that the biscuits they now scorn cost $22; the real deal is closer to $40.

But, ultimately, it isn’t about the cookies, ham, turkey or pastelles. What so many of us are trying to do is curate an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie in a world that can, at times, seem unrelenting in its hardness. That’s why, to me, Trini Christmas has always been more a feeling than a season – that’s why we do it differently.