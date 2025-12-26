The device that is poison

Dr Lester Philip -

DR LESTER PHILIP

IT’S REMARKABLE that a device small enough to fit in the palm of your hand has become powerful enough to shape – and in many ways damage – the modern household. The smartphone, often praised as one of the greatest inventions of our time, has quietly become one of the most disruptive.

Steve Jobs is celebrated for bringing this innovation to the world, and yes, it has its conveniences. But convenience doesn’t erase the cost. In many families today, the cellphone has become a silent intruder, slipping into our bedrooms, our dinner tables, and even into the sacred spaces of our hearts.

Think about the role this device now plays in everyday life. For many people, the last thing they see at night is not their partner, not their children, not a book or a prayer – but the bright, addictive glow of a screen. If we wake up in the middle of the night, what do we reach for? The phone. And without question, the first thing most people touch in the morning is not a loved one or a moment of reflection, but once again, the phone.

How ironic that Apple – a company named after the fruit in the Garden of Eden – is the one that created a device people cannot resist. I’m not saying the phone is an evil apple, but the symbolism is hard to ignore. Temptation often comes in shiny, appealing packages. And like that first temptation, the consequences have spread far wider than anyone expected.

Today, the cellphone has become the number one source of news for millions of people. Yet the irony is painful: the same place where we get most of our “news” is also the place where most of it is false. Anyone can upload anything, call it breaking news, give it a dramatic headline, and within minutes it spreads like wildfire. By the time people realise it was fake, the damage is already done. Reputations destroyed. Opinions shaped. Lies believed.

More and more, people struggle to tell what’s real from what’s fabricated. Scammers roam freely in this digital paradise, creating fake stories, fake accounts, fake videos, and even fake voices – and the public often swallows it whole.

And the politicians? They’re loving it. This new digital landscape gives them endless opportunities to twist public opinion, manipulate emotions, and gather support with carefully crafted posts designed to divide and inflame. The cellphone has become the greatest tool for brainwashing ever invented – and at this point, it feels unstoppable.

This Christmas, the most requested gift among teenagers and young adults won’t have been a book, or a bicycle, or anything that encourages real imagination. It would have been a cellphone. A device so addictive that many young people react to losing it with more panic and heartbreak than they might feel if a family member just passed away.

Some teenagers behave as if their entire world has collapsed when their phone breaks. Something is deeply wrong when an object made of plastic, electronics, and glass holds more emotional power than the people in our lives.

What’s most dangerous is that we’ve welcomed this device – this subtle poison – into our homes willingly. We consume its influence every day, often unaware of how it is affecting our relationships. And like a sweet poison, it tastes great. It’s fun, convenient, entertaining – until one day you look around the dinner table and realise the people sitting inches apart are worlds away from each other.

Families don’t talk the way they used to. Couples aren’t separated by distance but by distraction. Children grow up with parents who are physically present but mentally absorbed in screens. And children themselves are disappearing into digital worlds, shaped more by social media trends than by family values.

Just as we require a licence to use a gun, I believe we should require a licence to own a smartphone. Learning by trial and error in the digital world is not like learning to ride a bicycle. The consequences can be lifelong. And in some cases, digital ignorance can even cost a life.

We cannot cling to worldly values. Romans 12:2 says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” Yet today, many minds – especially young ones – are being shaped not by family, faith, or community, but by influencers, algorithms, and social platforms that reward vanity, outrage, and shallow validation.

We must reclaim what we have allowed to slip away. We must put the device down and reconnect with what truly matters: faith, family, friendship, and presence. The phone may be convenient, but convenience is not the same as wisdom. It is time to choose wisdom. It is time to choose each other.