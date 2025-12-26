St Helena man dead in Boxing Day crash

- File photo

A 26-year-old St Helena man is dead, and four other people were injured after his car veered off the road in an early-morning crash on December 26.

The man has been identified as Emmanuel Ottley.

Ottley was a passenger in a Nissan Note that was driving west along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at about 3.54 am on December 26.

An eyewitness told police that they saw the car pass theirs, then veer off the road, crash into a bus shed and roll several times before coming to a stop in a nearby ravine.

Shortly after, the witness saw people trying to get out of the vehicle.

Police and emergency services were alerted, and officers of the Piarco Police Station responded.

When they got to the scene, they found the vehicle overturned and severely damaged, wedged between two concrete walkways off the shoulder of the westbound lane. The vehicle seemed to have gone through highway railings, and damage to the railings was noted by police.

Police officers discovered Ottley’s body 30 feet away from the vehicle, lying face down with injuries to his head and partially submerged in a ravine.

He was identified by a relative and was pronounced dead by a district medical officer (DMO) at about 5.43 am. The DMO said he died from a broken neck.