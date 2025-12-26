Self-belief drivingforce to success

THE EDITOR: Someone asked me recently what is the most important thing that defines a progressive person? I said in answer: “Having self-confidence or the belief in one’s self.”

What is self-confidence? It is the ability or the belief that you can achieve something no matter what the obstacles may be.

Is it necessary? Yes, it is what the human mind/spirit needs to move an individual to the conclusion of a task or an event in an excellent sort of way.

In all (new) aspects of a person’s life, self-belief is the driving force to make things happen. Whether it is an interview, making a deal, giving a presentation in a board room or a school, a new experience brings with it new fears, anxieties and uncertainties that naturally cause the person to question their ability to move forward.

Matt Abraham from Stanford Graduate School opined: “Anxiety is important. It gives us courage. It tells us what we are doing is important.”

It is said there are two types of people: (1) the ones who remain in their comfort zone and (2) the ones who step out of the comfort zone into the fear zone and the learning zone beyond. The huge difference between the two is the “self-confidence” factor.

How does one build self-confidence? According to famous, motivational and personal development coach Dr Ivan Joseph – self-confidence is a skill. It can be worked on and developed over time.

So here are some pointers:

1. Begin by learning to accept failure and mistakes as a necessary part of progress. This lesson is not taught in our classrooms, but doing badly in an exam teaches us how not to study. Thomas Edison, the famous inventor of the light bulb, failed thousands of times before he eventually succeeded in that profound invention.

2. Remove the negative voice in your head that keeps saying “you can’t do this,” “leave that for someone better.” World renowned educator and speaker Peter Sage describes this negativity as “self-sabotage” – like an ant crawling north on the back of an elephant that is travelling south.

3. It is said that “you are the sum total of the five people closest to you.” So surround yourself with positive-minded people only, the ones who uplift your mental state.

4. Whatever the task/event you are undertaking, research, prepare and rehearse relentlessly. All the masters in their respective fields, universally (for example Muhammad Ali in boxing, Usain Bolt and Keshorn Walcott in track and field, JK Rowling, in writing) have one thing in common – an insatiable desire to succeed. This can only be done by practice and perseverance of the set goal.

In conclusion, therefore, self-confidence is usually hidden but it represents the preservation of our women folk in some families, the future of our children and the catalyst of the productive capacity of our nation’s work force. Without it, our industries would churn along half-heartedly, our children would be underachievers and our working men and women would carry about themselves aimlessly.

