Seecheran: Regulated framework for traditional medicine

Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran. - File photo

THIS country has signalled its intention to move toward a regulated integration of traditional medicine into its public health system. Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran described the approach as a strategic step towards more inclusive and people-centred healthcare.

Speaking at the second World Health Organization (WHO) Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi, India, Dr Seecheran told delegates that health systems worldwide are being challenged to become more resilient, culturally responsive and equitable. He said traditional medicine has a role to play in achieving these goals.

Seecheran said the integration of traditional medicine was no longer a marginal issue but an important component of advancing universal health coverage.

“Traditional medicine represents centuries of accumulated knowledge, practices and beliefs deeply rooted in culture and community life,” he said, adding that when appropriately integrated, it can complement conventional medicine, strengthen preventive care and improve management of chronic diseases.

He noted that in Trinidad and Tobago, many citizens already use traditional remedies alongside Western treatments. The task for policy-makers, he explained, was not to ignore this reality but engage with responsibly.

As a result, the government is working toward the standardisation of traditional medicine products, practices and practitioners, and is developing a regulatory framework to ensure oversight, safety and quality.

This effort will be supported by increased investment in research to help facilitate the eventual integration of traditional medicine into the public health sector.

Dr Seecheran said TT intends to partner with international agencies and affiliates to build human resource capacity and to identify appropriate models for integration suited to local needs.

The minister commended the WHO for its leadership through its Traditional Medicine Strategy, which encourages countries to explore the potential of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine while grounding policies in scientific evidence.