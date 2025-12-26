Scrap dealer chopped in Tobago home invasion

- File photo

A 53-year-old scrap dealer had to spend Christmas Eve night in the hospital, after two men known to him stormed his home, chopped him about the body and robbed him of cash and jewellery.

The man, from Northside Road, Mason Hall, Tobago told police that, at around 10 pm on December 23, he was at his home when he got into an argument with two neighbours.

After the argument the two men stormed the scrap dealer’s home and chopped him several times about the body.

The two men then stole $1,200 in cash and a quantity of jewellery valued at $2,000, before escaping on foot.

The victim went to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was medically examined and later discharged.