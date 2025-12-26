San Fernando mayor hosts Christmas Day luncheon

HELPING HAND: San Fernando mayor Robert Parris pours juice for these youngsters at a Christmas Day luncheon he hosted at the city corporation auditorium on Thursday. PHOTO BY INNIS FRANCIS - Innis Francis

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris hosted a Christmas Day luncheon at the San Fernando City Corporation’s (SFCC) auditorium on Harris Promenade, as part of an initiative aimed at bringing cheer for what he described as a challenging year for many families.

He said the event was organised in response to growing unemployment, which he attributed in part to the government’s decision to close make-work programmes like Cepep, URP, and reforestation.

“I thought it would be a good gesture because this year was a difficult one,” Parris said.

“We are showing them some love and appreciation, letting them know we are still thinking about them, and the reason for the season, which is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

The mayor pledged to “continue to do what is right and charitable.”

He highlighted that the mayor’s and chairmen’s funds of most of the corporations have been affected by a lack of approval, particularly in corporations controlled by the opposition PNM.

Despite those challenges, Parris said SFCC was able to secure over 400 hampers for distribution through support from the private sector.

He thanked the corporate community for its contributions, noting that the hampers were smaller than in previous years.

He highlighted that Christmas is about giving and not getting.

“Therefore, it is within that vein that I continue to do what it is I was taught to do. We were all taught, as children and as adults, to give back,” he said.

Stressing that economic conditions are challenging for many people, he added that increasing numbers are seeking assistance.

In an effort to ease unemployment, the mayor said the corporation has been engaging short-term casual workers from his electoral district of Pleasantville as well as from San Fernando West to help maintain communities “until better can be done.”

On behalf of SFCC’s management and staff, Paris extended Christmas greetings to the people of San Fernando, and by extension TT.

“The outlook right now looks kind of bleak. But we will continue to do all that we can to sustain those who cannot sustain themselves.”