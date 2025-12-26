PSC calls for MPs to be barred from police appointments

Police Service Commission chairman Dr Wendell Wallace. -

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) made a loud call for MPs to play no role in the appointment of its board members and in the appointment of the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioners.

This was stated in the PSC annual report 2024, laid in the House of Representatives in November, in a statement titled, Independence and the removal of perception of political patronage and influence. The recommendation also sought to raise the CoP's retirement age to 65 and his removal from the section 75 of the Police Service Act.

Under the heading, Extension of service, section 75 empowers the President of the Republic in relation to first division officers such as the CoP. "Where he (she) considers it in the national interest, extend the years of service of the police officer after he has reached the prescribed age of retirement, for a period of one year in the first instance and thereafter, subject to an annual review, for a maximum of two further periods of one year each."

The report wanted the PSC to be expanded from five to seven members, and the body's term to be stated as five years.

The PSC said, "The amendments proposed by the commission, outlined below, sought to increase its independence,

encourage public confidence and increase its oversight of the Police Service."

The commission sought to remove the oversight of MPs on both the PSC and the police service, in its recommendations to remove any appearance of political bias.

The PSC recommended, "The removal of the requirement of the approval of the House of Representatives for the appointment of members to the Commission.

"The removal of the requirement of the approval of the House of Representatives for appointment to the offices of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police."

The report said the PSC also sought an increased mandate for itself.

The PSC urged, "The commission be consulted on the establishment of the criteria for appointment to the offices of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

"The current remit of the commission be widened to include the monitoring of persons holding the office of Assistant Commissioners of Police."

The PSC also sought mandatory powers to help in its choosing of candidates to be CoP and DCP.

"The current ambit of section 123 of the Constitution be widened to give the commission power to compel relevant organisations to provide it with information for the purpose of security vetting of candidates, for the offices of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police." Section 123 empowers the PSC to make nominations to be decided by the House and then do appraisal and disciplinary reports but only on an already appointed CoP.

The report urged the PSC to be further empowered, in areas now seemingly under the remit of the CoP.

The PSC urged, "Grant the commission full audit powers with respect to the police service to ensure effective monitoring of the performance of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

"Give the commission oversight of the processes for recruitment, promotion of officers, performance management, and the disciplinary process, including the establishment of standards of conduct, and the strategic direction of the Police Service."

The PSC sought to amend the TT Constitution so as to delegate its appellate function to a tribunal of people other than members of the commission. It also wished to appoint a deputy chairman to act as chairman where the chairman is absent.

Otherwise PSC chairman Dr Wendell Wallace complained of understaffing of the PSC Secretariat to the tune of 50 per cent and lamented that one-third of staff lacked any security of tenure. He said out of the secretariat's 43 posts, some 20 were vacant. Of the 15 members of staff, eight were on contract, employed month to month.