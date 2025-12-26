Pro men's football returns to Grande

MEN'S professional football will return to Sangre Grande as a Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) double-header will be held at the Sangre Grande Sporting Complex on Boxing Day.

Eagles FC and San Juan Jabloteh will meet in the first match from 5 pm, before Police FC and Prison Service clash in the second match from 7 pm.

After being discarded for years, the venue was reopened in September by the Sport Company of TT in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. The Sangre Grande Sporting Complex includes an outdoor playing field and two indoor courts, which can host multiple sports such as basketball, netball and volleyball.

In the past, Sangre Grande has held many professional matches and was once the home of the former club North East Stars, a club no longer in existence.

The Sangre Grande Sporting Complex will give the TTPFL another option in East Trinidad to host matches, as the La Horquetta Recreation Ground and Arima Velodrome are two venues used regularly this season. TTPFL organisers will be hoping residents in Sangre Grande support the league, as the community is known for backing football through other leagues like the Sweet Sixteen Football League and the Fishing Pond League.