Priest urges creative ways to deal with challenges

Fr Matthew D'Hereaux is seen in this photo from the Catholictt.org website. - Catholictt.org

Fr Matthew D'Hereaux has called on worshippers to hold fast to hope and confront the challenges posed by political, economic and social systems.

Delivering the homily in the Christmas Day mass at the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC on Harris Promenade in San Fernando, on Thursday, D'Hereaux told the congregation that God's word is rooted in hope and challenge.

He cautioned against allowing systems, including politics, classism and technology, to divide people.

"When, in our own lives, we feel like the systems are grinding us down, do not lose your focus. Do not lose your purpose when the systems are grinding us down, whether it is politics, economics, sociology, the internet, ways of thinking, or culture. Some things could grind us down if we only allow it," he said

"Look at this country, or many countries in the world, the political system is meant, in many ways, to divide people. But you must not allow politics to grind you down and divide you. We have to find creative ways to deal with the politics."

The priest recalled that during the last election campaign, the news reported "red and yellow from the south" and there were fetes on the road.

"If you see waist throwing. A foreigner would not have thought for one moment that that was a political campaign. They would have thought they (the people) were friends having a street party. And that is the creativity that we must employ as Trinbagonians."

The priest suggested that people find creative ways to build bridges between one group and the other.

He added, "With technology, people could end up being sucked into a virtual world. We have hundreds of people on our contact list, but only a few friends. We have this system where you must get likes. Likes do not make you."

He suggested that when politicians try to divide people, they should "throw a fete and invite the parish priest."

D'Hereaux drew parallels as he reflected on the circumstances of Jesus' birth.

He said that Mary and Joseph had to relocate because of politics and economics while she was nine months pregnant with Jesus.

The couple found themselves at an inn, but there was no room for them there.

Their circumstances, brought on by politics and the sociology of the time, did not lead them to act violently against the innkeeper. Mary and Joseph were not grinded down by the politics of the day."

He recalled the saying, "if you can't beat them, join them," saying it does not apply to the challenges people face.

"We cannot do that. We cannot join a corrupt system, an anti-human system. We cannot allow it to grind us down, to frustrate us."

He warned that people should not be sucked into open marriages and called for people to reject promiscuity.

D'Hereaux highlighted that, as Joseph and Mary did, people should find ways to address their challenges.

Regarding challenges within the home, he charged that some homes have become like hotels.

The priest said some people are busier in the virtual world than with their families.

"I say to you, play some Rummy for water, play some All-Fours, play some Uno, play some Monopoly. Do things together as a family, as a creative way to deal with the system of technology that has failed the family relationship because we are busy with virtual relationships," he told the congregation.

"That is the hope. Hope that we can respond to the system that sucks us in."

D'Hereaux stressed he importance of prayer and family life.

He added that people should not be sucked into the anti-immigration agenda, which prevents people from "seeing the beauty of another human being."

He also raised concerns about the impact of pornography, particularly on young people.

D'Hereaux said in TT and around the world, pornography has consumed people, causing them to miss out on family relationships and healthy relationships.

"What is it that a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, with the click of a mouse could find himself or herself down a road of addiction, down a road of unhealthy sexual relationships, down a road of just being consumed by this?"

"We have to challenge ourselves. Are we being sucked into the sexualised culture? Reject the pornographic culture."